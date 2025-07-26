Community-based solutions to the climate crisis

The international climate conventions have played a crucial role in forming a global alliance to combat the climate crisis. They assess the scientific, technical, and socioeconomic insights into climate change and pledge to reduce global temperature to 1.5 °C by 2030. Such international climate conventions contributed significantly to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To further strengthen the commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries convene each year at the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP). Climate crisis(Shutterstock)

However, the progress achieved has raised doubts about the strength and effectiveness of climate leadership. Multiple climate crisis reports have highlighted that the global community repeatedly fails to deliver the comprehensive commitments necessary to address the crisis effectively. As a result, the world's most vulnerable regions, home to 3.3 to 3.6 billion people, face mortality rates from floods, droughts and storms that are up to 15 times higher than those in regions with low vulnerability.

One critical component of global climate action is climate finance. Over the years, international financial pledges for climate action have steadily increased. In June 2024, the World Bank Group reached a historic high, delivering nearly $43 billion in climate finance. Meanwhile, the commitment by developed nations in 2002 to provide $100 billion annually to support developing countries was only achieved in 2022, a 13-year delay in reaching the promised target.

Thus, a pertinent question arises whether alternative methods of combating the climate crisis exist. One such alternative can be found at the community level, where community-based adaptation is given significant importance. In times of delays and political uncertainty in climate financing, the local communities have mobilised their limited resources to the cause. Grassroots climate initiatives in India offer robust, community-driven solutions to the climate crisis. Locally led adaptation and mitigation span across various sectors, including agriculture, water conservation, renewable energy, ecosystem restoration, and livelihoods.

In Telangana, the Deccan Development Society is a traditional organisation that adopts traditional farming using organic methods in dryland regions. Far from industrial agriculture, it is based on local seeds to establish food and nutritional sovereignty, drought resilience and autonomy in seeds and the market. It empowers approximately 5,000 Dalit and indigenous small-scale women farmers.

In Maharashtra, water-scarce villages like Hiware Bazar have transformed themselves through watershed development systems. These villages rely on rain-fed farming and often face migration due to limited employment opportunities. Hiware Bazar implemented the Adarsh Gram Yojana with the support of NGOs and government schemes. With effective watershed development and strong community participation, the village saw a rise in groundwater levels. Farming methods improved, more jobs were created, the environment became healthier, and the society grew stronger. These changes helped the village become sustainable and independent. In Ralegan Siddhi village in the state, the introduction of pani panchayats as village-level water governance bodies ensured equitable water distribution and collective decision-making. The system has improved crop yields, led to a rise in rural incomes, and facilitated social reforms, including the prohibition of alcohol, education, and the empowerment of women.

Another ecosystem restoration initiative was the Tarun Bharat Sangh (TBS) in Alwar district in Rajasthan. It was a community-led intervention to revive traditional water storage tanks. Through community-led planning and management, over 10,000 johads, traditional rainwater harvesting tanks, were constructed. These structures benefited nearly 750 villages and significantly reduced their vulnerability to drought. They underscored the significance of holistic development and creating employment opportunities for marginalised communities. The achievements of TBS earned national recognition and established it as a global model for community-led water conservation.

In terms of forest governance, the Van Panchayat system of Uttarakhand stands as a pioneering model of community-based forest governance in India. Emerging from local resistance to British colonial forest control, it was institutionalised through the Van Panchayat Act of 1931. These locally elected councils manage common forests by formulating rules, protecting forest resources, regulating the use of timber and non-timber products, and retaining the revenues generated from these activities. The system ensures inclusive community participation, involving women and marginalised groups, and showcases the social, ecological, and economic viability of locally governed forest management.

The Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), a collective of over two million women working in India's informal sector, serves as a compelling model for integrating gender empowerment and climate resilience effectively. In Gujarat's salt-producing regions, where women toil under harsh and resource-scarce conditions, SEWA has introduced solar-powered pump systems to replace polluting diesel generators. This shift has significantly lowered operational costs, reduced carbon emissions, and enhanced both productivity and earnings for the women. Complementing these energy transitions, SEWA has implemented climate-responsive initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and community-managed water systems, enabling women in drought-prone areas to secure reliable access to water for both household and agricultural needs.

International climate conventions are crucial for global coordination and cooperation. However, they are often slow, costly and suffer from delayed implementation. On the other hand, alternative approaches based on local empowerment and equity offer cost-effective and innovative solutions to climate crisis-related problems. It thus shows that a combination of community participation and political will at local levels can yield more direct and localised results. These bottom-up approaches should be strengthened to achieve real, just, and lasting climate solutions. It also suggests that the global climate action should incorporate these locally grounded initiatives into its climate action approach.

This article is authored by Mehdi Hussain, former research associate, Indian Council of World Affairs, New Delhi.