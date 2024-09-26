Elevating ESG through sustainable logistics

In the realm of sustainable logistics, the synergy between Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and operational practices has been gaining traction, prompting a dynamic shift in the industry landscape. Amid this evolution, the emergence of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) trucks stands out as a compelling avenue towards enhancing sustainability within the logistics sector. Logistics

The transportation industry, which contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions, is facing mounting pressure to implement sustainable practices and technologies. Among these, road freight—particularly medium and heavy freight trucks—accounts for the majority of emissions in the sector.

While electric vehicles (EVs) offer promising potential for the future, the widespread adoption of electric trucks hinges on advancements in battery technology, which will take time to develop. Similarly, alternative fuels like hydrogen and synthetic options remain in the nascent stages of innovation and will require additional time for comprehensive development and deployment. In this transitional phase, liquefied natural gas (LNG) can play a vital role in significantly reducing emissions and acting as a bridge until cleaner alternatives become practical.

LNG has emerged as a viable solution for establishing a cleaner logistics framework. Its application in heavy trucking provides substantial environmental advantages, including reduced emissions and enhanced air quality.

As companies strive to develop strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies, adopting LNG trucks offers a concrete opportunity to lower their carbon footprint and showcase their commitment to sustainability. By embracing this technology, the transportation industry can make substantial progress toward a greener future while addressing the increasing demand for eco-friendly logistics solutions.

Integrating LNG trucks into your ESG strategy can be a transformative decision. This results in:

Immediate environmental benefits: LNG engines outperform traditional diesel models by emitting significantly lower levels of greenhouse gases and nitrogen oxides, resulting in improved air quality and a notable reduction in your overall environmental footprint.

Scalability: The rapidly expanding infrastructure for LNG fuelling facilitates a smooth transition for businesses eager to adopt this eco-friendly alternative on a broader scale.

Proven technology, dependable performance: Unlike speculative concepts, LNG trucks are already in commercial operation, demonstrating a reliable performance record that meets business requirements. Incorporating LNG trucks into your fleet does not require a complete operational overhaul, making it easier and more practical for companies to enhance their sustainability initiatives.

The rapid adoption of LNG is vital to India's transition towards cleaner energy sources. Currently making up only 6% of the country's energy mix, the government aims to increase this share to 15% by 2030. To achieve this goal, it is essential to overcome challenges such as pricing and infrastructure alignment. With the ability to replace a considerable portion of imported crude oil, LNG presents a promising alternative. Government support, particularly through concessional taxation, is crucial for facilitating widespread adoption of LNG. Collaboration among stakeholders will be essential to realise India’s natural gas objectives. A report by NITI Aayog and Netherlands provides actionable solutions to enhance LNG adoption in the country. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the challenges and barriers hindering LNG integration in India, alongside a roadmap of practical solutions. It emphasises the importance of creating a transparent framework for these recommendations, focusing on achieving immediate goals for boosting demand and fostering market growth.

Simultaneously, the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is noteworthy, driven by their eco-friendly attributes, reduced noise levels, and impressive fuel efficiency. Developing a robust charging infrastructure is critical for the widespread adoption of EVs, with initiatives underway to expand public charging facilities in urban areas and along highways. Government programs such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) highlight India’s commitment to promoting sustainable transportation solutions. As EVs significantly contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with climate goals, their integration is essential for India’s sustainable energy transition.

This article is authored by Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions.