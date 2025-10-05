India’s living laboratory for climate-ready urban design

India is urbanising at an extraordinary pace. Cities are powering growth and aspiration, yet they also sit on the frontline of climate change. Rising heat, erratic rainfall, and worsening pollution are reshaping urban life, threatening both liveability and long-term prosperity. Heat stress, amplified by the urban heat island effect, water stress, as well as urban flooding have become the most pressing challenges in major urban centres. The question is not if the climate crisis will disrupt our cities, but whether we are prepared to adapt. Palava city

At Lodha, we see this as an opportunity to reimagine urban design. Our flagship city, Palava, has been envisioned as a living laboratory that integrates sustainability and climate solutions into everyday life. It demonstrates how thoughtful planning can create cooler, cleaner, and more resilient cities even as climate pressures mount.

Mumbai’s summers are notoriously harsh, yet Palava consistently records temperatures 2–3°C lower. This may sound modest, but the benefits are substantial. Cooler conditions reduce dependence on air conditioning, lower health risks, reduce energy demand, and enhance daily comfort.

This cooling effect is intentional. Palava’s design integrates tree-lined boulevards, shaded streets, and open corridors that act as natural coolants. Water bodies, permeable surfaces, and rain-sensitive architecture regulate temperature and help to improve the micro-climate. Street orientation and building layouts promote natural ventilation and limit heat build-up. These interventions together create a city that doesn’t just endure climate stress but actively counters it.

India’s aspiration to become a developed economy rests on sustainable urbanisation. Poorly planned cities—marked by flooding, congestion, and heat stress—can quickly turn into drags on growth. But cities designed with foresight can flip risks into opportunities, boosting efficiency, cutting emissions, and enabling healthier, more productive communities.

Palava shows that resilience and liveability go hand in hand. Parks, shaded pathways, and blue-green corridors double as climate buffers and community assets. Renewable energy lowers emissions while cutting household expenses. Rainwater harvesting and waste management safeguard resources and deliver cleaner surroundings. Social infrastructure like schools, retail high-streets, clubs, world class sports facilities and cultural centres, enable a vibrant community life.

These measures create healthier lifestyles, stronger social bonds, and a sense of belonging. For governments and businesses, this translates into more productive citizens and greater competitiveness.

By 2036, nearly 600 million Indians will live in cities, placing huge pressure on land, water, and infrastructure. If built without foresight, these urban centres risk becoming hotspots of heat and scarcity. The Palava model offers a roadmap for an alternative future—where urban growth is balanced with climate readiness.

The lessons are clear: embed greenery from the outset, not as an afterthought; make water-sensitive features such as harvesting and permeable pavements standard practice; and move renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency into the mainstream. Above all, master plans must prioritise ventilation, shade, and heat mitigation. These are proven, scalable solutions—not experiments.

India cannot afford delay. Heatwaves, water scarcity, and rising emissions are advancing faster than incremental responses. For the real estate sector, the stakes are high. While buildings are major sources of emissions, they also hold some of the most immediate opportunities for solutions. Climate-smart design and renewable adoption are not extra costs—they are investments in resilience and long-term competitiveness.

Palava is India’s living lab for climate innovation, showing how challenges can be transformed into opportunities, ensuring that climate action can strengthen rather than derail India’s growth story. The cities of tomorrow must be climate-ready by design, not by chance.

This article is authored by Aun Abdullah, programme director, Sustainable Urbanisation, Lodha Foundation.