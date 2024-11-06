Managing the lifecycle of plastics: A balanced approach to economy and pollution

Plastic has become an indispensable part of modern life, embedded in everything from health care to packaging and infrastructure. Its versatility and cost-effectiveness have fueled global economic growth, driving innovation across industries. In health care, plastic is essential for sterile medical equipment, while in packaging, it ensures food preservation and reduces waste. However, the mismanagement of plastic waste and pollution, particularly from improper disposal, have become some of the most significant environmental challenges of our time. While plastics have undeniably shaped the global economy, the widespread reliance on single-use products and poor waste management have triggered severe pollution, particularly in developing countries. Plastic

Plastic has been pivotal to India's economic rise, driving growth in industries such as manufacturing, health care, and infrastructure. As the sector continues to expand, its contribution to employment and innovation becomes increasingly significant. With a robust export market that grew from $500 million to $776 million in just two years, plastics are proving to be a key player in India’s trade ecosystem. Beyond this, the plastic sector has generated employment for the younger generation and contributed to the broader goal of building a $5 trillion economy.

India produces 9.3 million tonnes of plastic annually, a staggering figure that has led to widespread pollution due to improper waste disposal. Clogged waterways, overflowing landfills, and microplastics in ecosystems highlight the country's struggle to manage the environmental impact of plastic use. The challenge is not plastics themselves but the failure to balance their economic advantages with the economic costs of effective waste management practices. Without decisive action, the long-term environmental damage will overshadow the short-term economic gains.

While national efforts are crucial, India must also actively participate in global initiatives aimed at addressing plastic pollution, such as the Global Plastics Treaty currently being negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations. This treaty represents a historic opportunity for global cooperation, seeking to establish legally binding commitments on plastic production, recycling, and waste management. By signing and supporting such international agreements, India could reinforce its leadership in global environmental diplomacy, aligning itself with a worldwide movement toward sustainable development.

The Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, which represents a wide array of industry leaders, both domestic and international, has been a strong advocate for the treaty. With its motto, Businesses Need Global Rules, the coalition emphasises that uniform global standards are essential for companies to effectively manage plastic waste and transition to more sustainable practices. The coalition’s push for clear, consistent international regulations underscores the growing recognition that solving the plastic pollution crisis requires coordinated action across borders and industries.

India’s participation in the Global Plastics Treaty would not only bolster its environmental credibility but also unlock access to international technology transfers, funding, and partnerships that can accelerate the transition to a circular plastic economy. Furthermore, the treaty could help India harmonise its domestic policies with international best practices, encouraging innovation in biodegradable materials, sustainable packaging, and circular economy solutions. Signing such a treaty would affirm India’s commitment to sustainable growth while ensuring that its industries remain competitive on the global stage.

Downstream management is crucial for effectively mitigating plastic pollution while sustaining economic growth, as it focuses on the end-of-life phase of plastic products, where the potential for environmental harm is most pronounced. India’s approach to downstream management is exemplified by the Plastic Waste Management Rules (PWMR) and the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy, both of which encourage collaboration between government, industry, and consumers. These policies foster accountability and innovation among businesses, ensuring they take proactive steps to manage plastic waste responsibly. The EPR framework, in particular, has been embraced by many manufacturers and FMCG companies, who are now working towards more sustainable packaging solutions that can be reused, recycled, or safely disposed of. This forward-thinking approach not only strengthens environmental responsibility but also helps businesses stay competitive by aligning with global sustainability trends.

However, one of the most challenging aspects of managing plastic waste lies in the collection process. Without an efficient and incentivized system for gathering plastic waste, particularly in remote or underserved areas, efforts to recycle or repurpose it fall short. To address this, the focus must be on incentivising plastic waste collection, especially within informal sectors. This could include offering financial incentives to waste pickers, expanding formal partnerships with informal workers, or providing government-backed subsidies for efficient collection infrastructure. By making collection financially viable and logistically simpler, India can ensure that plastic waste is directed toward appropriate recycling channels, closing the loop on its lifecycle and preventing pollution at the source.

India has already set ambitious targets, such as achieving 30% recycled plastic content in packaging by 2026, rising to 60% by 2029. However, these targets can only be met if we also address the most difficult part of the process—plastic waste collection. Without better incentives for the collection and processing of plastic waste, even the best recycling technologies will struggle to operate at scale.

That said, it is not enough to address plastics only at the end of their lifecycle. We must rethink plastics from the ground up, adopting a lifecycle approach that integrates sustainable practices at every stage—from production to disposal. This approach challenges industries to redesign products, eliminate harmful chemicals, and embrace innovative alternatives. Addressing plastic pollution demands systemic change at every step of the plastic lifecycle, ensuring that the entire process—from design to disposal—supports sustainability. This holistic strategy will be crucial for India as we continue to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

India has made great strides in this direction through initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has not only promoted cleanliness but has also revolutionised how the country tackles plastic waste. By upgrading waste collection and segregation systems, India is now better equipped to manage and recycle plastic waste. Models like Pune's SWaCH have further transformed waste management, integrating informal waste pickers into formal systems—empowering marginalised workers while enhancing waste processing efficiency. Bengaluru’s dry waste collection centers provide another example of how engaging the informal sector can significantly reduce landfill waste, contributing to the circular economy. Together, these initiatives reflect how coordinated efforts from various sectors can drive scalable change, helping India manage plastic waste more effectively.

India's path forward emphasises better management and sustainable practices. Plastics remain vital to sectors such as health care, agriculture, and manufacturing; therefore, the focus should be on strengthening recycling systems, advancing circular economy technologies, and exploring biodegradable alternatives to effectively mitigate environmental impacts.

By advocating for the Global Plastics Treaty and reinforcing domestic sustainability efforts, India can emerge as a global leader in addressing plastic pollution. This balanced approach not only preserves economic growth but also paves the way for a sustainable and prosperous future where ecological responsibility and industrial advancement go hand in hand.

This article is authored by Siraj Bhattacharya, chief operating officer, Gemcorp Recycling & Technologies.