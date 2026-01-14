Building India’s food future through innovation and inclusion

As global food inflation rises and crop yield gets impacted under the pressure of climate change, the world faces a historic test: how to feed eight billion people sustainably. In the next four decades, humanity must grow more food than in the past 8,000 years, and not just to fill stomachs but to ensure people are fueled with the right nutrition. It’s an astonishing demand and an extraordinary opportunity for India. Crop yield (For Representation)

With fertile, river-fed soils, diverse growing conditions, skilled farmers, and a strengthening food-processing ecosystem, India is well positioned to play a decisive role in shaping the future of food. But to truly become the world’s food basket, the country must move beyond exporting raw commodities to exporting high-quality, nutrition-forward, and market-ready products.

This transformation rests on two priorities; strengthening India’s domestic agri–food value chain, and fostering research-led innovation at every stage, from seed and soil to shelf and consumer.

Policy momentum is already moving in the right direction. The expansion of schemes such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and PM Kisan Sampada Yojana has improved the investment climate for food enterprises. Recent GST reforms have also made packaged foods more affordable and competitive, encouraging manufacturers to scale nutrition-forward products. Together with ongoing efforts to simplify compliance and improve ease of doing business, these measures can turn India’s agricultural potential into long-term food leadership.

Even when crops thrive, a significant portion of their value is lost after harvest. Poor drying, grading, and storage infrastructure contribute to roughly 4–6% losses in grains and up to 11–15% spoilage in fruits and vegetables, according to the NABCONS study. For a country of India’s scale, that translates into millions of tonnes of lost nutrition and income.

This is where the food processing sector becomes critical. By investing in post-harvest infrastructure from village-level drying and cleaning units to scientific storage and first-mile logistics, we can convert invisible losses into visible income. Modern processing not only prevents waste but also improves safety, self-life, and nutritional consistency, ensuring consumers have access to nourishing food year-round.

India’s expanding network of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) is helping bridge the distance between field and factory. Over 10,000 FPOs now connect more than three million farmers, many of them women. By aggregating produce, managing quality, and using digital marketplaces, these groups enable farmers to engage with industry on fairer, more predictable terms.

Kellanova’s Seed-to-Mouth initiative, in partnership with the Sambhav Foundation, illustrates the power of such partnerships. Through targeted agronomy training, improved inputs, and linkages to welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), maize farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka have achieved measurable yield gains and income growth. It’s a model that shows how data, discipline, and collaboration can turn farming into a more resilient and rewarding enterprise.

The next era of food innovation must extend beyond laboratories to the realities of rural India. Low-cost moisture-management systems, on-farm storage aids, and bio-based packaging can preserve quality and reduce waste even before food enters the supply chain. These interventions not only improve productivity but also help retain the nutritional value of the crops. Meanwhile, process innovation from energy-efficient manufacturing to smart ingredient reformulation can further shrink the environmental footprint of food production.

When farmers, policymakers, and processors work toward a shared goal of producing better food with fewer resources, innovation becomes equitable and scalable. It rewards the farmer with fair income, strengthens efficiency at the factory, and ensures consumers receive food that is safe, nutritious, and affordable.

India’s food future will not be defined by how much it produces alone, but by how intelligently it produces and how seamlessly it connects its farms, factories, and families. The journey from seed to plate is not a straight line; it is a living ecosystem that thrives on collaboration and innovation.

When farmers prosper, processors innovate, and consumers trust what they eat, food security evolves into food leadership, the ability to nourish not just a nation, but the world. That is the opportunity before India today: to build a food system rooted in science, strengthened by inclusion, and scaled responsibly for a planet that depends on it.

This article is authored by Swarn Singh, director, R&D, Kellanova South Asia.