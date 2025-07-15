Fuelling India’s manufacturing through strategic skilling

India is at a defining moment in its economic journey. With aspirations to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030, the country is rapidly scaling sectors that promise high growth, employment, and global competitiveness. Among these, manufacturing stands out as a cornerstone of transformation. SKills (HT)

In a recent address at Stanford University, the finance minister reaffirmed India’s ambition to nearly double the manufacturing sector’s share of GDP—from 12% to 23% over the next two decades. Initiatives like Make in India and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are catalysing this shift. But, infrastructure and incentives alone won’t suffice. The real engine of growth lies in our people—and how we prepare them for the future.

With over 68.7% of the population in the working-age group, India is uniquely positioned to harness this demographic potential into economic impact. But this requires a workforce equipped with future-ready skills—especially in manufacturing, where digital technologies, automation, and smart systems are reshaping operations.

From predictive maintenance to digitally integrated supply chains, the industry now demands technical proficiency, digital fluency, and familiarity with emerging technologies like AI, robotics, and IIoT. Traditional job roles are evolving, and so must our approach to talent development—through continuous upskilling and cross-disciplinary learning.

India’s policy landscape is well-aligned with this vision. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Skill India Mission, and Startup India are all aligned towards capability building. The 2024–25 Union Budget’s emphasis on employment and skill enhancement, along with the World Bank’s $250 million support for Skill India Mission Operation (SIMO), reflects strong institutional backing.

However, transformation requires collaborative effort. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are essential to design practical training, standardise certifications, and promote vocational education—especially in high-growth sectors like manufacturing. Industry leaders must work hand-in-hand with policymakers and educators to build a skilling ecosystem that is inclusive, agile, and future-ready.

Globally, skilling is a top priority. According to the LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2025, 49% of talent leaders believe their workforce lacks the skills needed to execute business strategy. In India, the challenge is not just about access to training—it’s about making skilling aspirational.

At Tata Motors, initiatives like the earn-while-you-learn apprenticeship programme combine hands-on experience with academic progression. These programmes not only develop skilled technicians but also nurture confident professionals who can grow within the industry. They help reduce dropout rates, enhance employability, and elevate the perception of vocational education.

For skilling to be truly impactful, it must lead to measurable outcomes—better roles, improved performance, and career growth. Leading organisations integrate skill development into business strategy through role-based training, live projects, and continuous feedback.

Equally important is fostering a culture of learning. Recognition, cross-functional exposure, and clear growth paths keep employees engaged. When individuals see how their learning drives both business success and personal progress, skilling becomes a shared mission.

India’s rise as a global manufacturing powerhouse depends on our ability to invest in people. This means equipping every individual—regardless of background or gender—with the skills, tools, and support to thrive.

As industry leaders, policymakers, and educators, we have a shared responsibility to shape a skilling ecosystem that is inclusive, forward-looking, and aligned with national economic goals. By placing people at the heart of our strategy, we’re not just preparing for the future—we’re building it.

This article is authored by Sitaram Kandi, CHRO, Tata Motors.