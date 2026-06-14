India’s GCC ecosystem needs stronger policy support

India’s Global Capability Centres (GCC) story is one of the clearest signs of how the country is evolving economically. Over the past decade, GCCs have moved far beyond their original role as support offices. In India, there are now places where ideas are shaped, products are built, decisions are made, and global businesses are transformed. As someone who sees India’s GCC journey from the ground up, I believe the next phase of growth must be defined not only by scale, but by how widely that growth is shared across the country. Global Capacity Centres (GCC) (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Today, India is already one of the world’s most important GCC destinations. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR have led this success because they offer deep talent pools, mature infrastructure, and strong business ecosystems. These cities have done the heavy lifting and helped build India’s reputation as a serious global capability hub. However, if India wants to remain the preferred location for global enterprises building future-ready capability centres, we need to think more about where the next wave of growth will come from. That means enabling GCC expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Indore, Chandigarh, Kochi and Coimbatore, amongst others, with stronger, clearer policy support. We must create the conditions that make that choice practical, attractive, and sustainable.

From my perspective, this is where policy becomes a real enabler. Companies that set up in smaller cities need more than incentives. They need reliable roads, strong airport connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, modern office infrastructure, fast and dependable internet, and clear, stable regulations.

A well-thought-out policy approach can shape the kind of growth India wants for the future. If smaller cities are given the right support, they can become serious destinations for high-value GCC work. That would not only spread economic opportunity more evenly, but also help India build a more resilient business landscape. Growth concentrated in a few urban centres is vulnerable, whereas growth distributed across regions is stronger, more balanced, and better prepared for the future.

One of the most compelling reasons to support GCC growth beyond the metros is the chance to make opportunities more inclusive. When centres move into smaller cities, they do more than improve operating efficiency for companies. They create meaningful jobs, build local talent pipelines, and empower the entire ecosystem around them, right from Local vendors, service providers, educational institutions, startups, and young professionals. This is especially important in India, where many talented professionals from smaller cities still feel they must move to metros to build rewarding careers. If we can create strong GCC ecosystems closer to where people live, we can help retain talent, reduce migration pressure on big cities, and build more confidence in the economic potential of India’s smaller markets. That is not only good for business. It is good for families, communities, and the broader national economy.

India’s success with GCCs has always rested on one core strength and advantage: talent. But if we want the GCC ecosystem to keep growing, we must widen the talent map. Smaller cities already have the ambition and the education base; all they need is the opportunity that allows that talent to stay, grow, and contribute. This is why decentralisation matters.

A national strategy can help create a more consistent framework for infrastructure, incentives, and ease of doing business, while still allowing each state to bring its own strengths to the table. It can ensure that smaller cities are not left behind when it comes to the essentials needed to attract major investments. It can also give global companies the clarity they need when choosing where to place long-term capability work in India.

The future of India’s GCC ecosystem will depend on our ability to combine scale with spread, and efficiency with inclusion. And that is possible when we have a policy that is proactive, coordinated, and designed for long-term competitiveness. What we also need alongside is a mindset shift. We must stop thinking of GCC growth as something that belongs only to the cities. India’s strength lies in its diversity, and our GCC story should reflect that.

If we get this right, the benefits will be significant. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will become anchors of employment and entrepreneurship. Global companies will gain access to fresh talent, competitive operating environments, and new possibilities for growth. India will not just strengthen its position as a GCC destination; it will become the most dynamic and distributed GCC ecosystem in the world.

For companies around the world, the message is increasingly clear: India is no longer just a destination for outsourcing. It is becoming a hub for ideas, innovation and transformation. The next chapter of India’s GCC journey should not be measured by how many more centres we add to the same metro clusters. It should be measured by how confidently we extend this opportunity to the rest of the country. That is the challenge ahead, and it is also one of our greatest opportunities.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Hardeep Chadha, senior VP, accounting, and audit consulting, SC&H India.