The need for due diligence in urban road planning

Urban roads enable mobility, the delivery of services and transportation of goods, and empower social interaction. In many countries like India, they also provide space for micro enterprises as well as community activities that may be religious, social, or political in nature. It is, therefore, necessary to provide adequate land space for the construction of roads in Indian cities. Furthermore, due care needs to be taken for the quality of construction and in design of essentials such as traffic lights, road markings, barriers, and guardrails. To improve the functioning of a city, issues of traffic congestion and human safety, parking and maintenance also need to be adequately addressed. Highway (ANI)

Roads enable movement and facilitate the delivery of services. They are used for the transportation of goods to industries, markets and consumers, and for trade and commerce. In cities, the street system enables the ‘connectivity matrix’, which is the foundation for mobility. The quality of mobility, in turn, is a key to economic productivity. Additionally, city roads enable the enjoyment of pleasures and recreations, as well as social interactions and cultural exchanges. They are perhaps the most important public spaces in a city.

(The views expressed are personal)

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Ramanath Jha, ORF.