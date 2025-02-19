AI must be deployed inclusively and safely

The AI Action Summit 2025, held at the Grand Palais, Paris, recently was a defining moment for the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) community. It was a convergence of innovation, investment, and policy discussions that will shape the future of AI. While the summit showcased groundbreaking advancements and significant financial commitments, it also exposed glaring gaps—particularly in the discourse on safety and gender and AI. One of the most significant announcements came from President Emmanuel Macron, who committed €109 billion to AI development in France. This bold investment signals Europe's intent to compete with the United States and China in the AI race. However, the absence of a comparable commitment from India, despite its pivotal role in global technology, was striking. India's silence on AI investments at such a critical global forum raises questions about its long-term strategy in this sector. Beyond financial pledges, the summit emphasised the importance of international cooperation and ethical AI governance. Experts debated the need for transparent regulatory frameworks to mitigate risks associated with AI, from biased algorithms to security threats. While the conversation was robust, the challenge remains in turning these discussions into enforceable global standards. The summit was not just about policies and investments—it also offered a glimpse into the creative potential of AI. The AI for Good Awards recognised innovative projects designed to tackle pressing social issues. One of the most fascinating showcases was the AI Art Exhibition, which featured: AI (iStock)

* AI-generated paintings inspired by Van Gogh and Monet.

* A digital mural that changed based on attendees' emotions, detected through AI-powered sensors.

* AI-generated poetry readings, where AI “learned” Shakespeare’s style to compose original sonnets.

Elon Musk made an unannounced appearance, engaging in a spontaneous question and answer session where he humorously speculated about AI-powered coffee makers while advocating for AI that enhances human creativity and joy.

While the summit celebrated AI’s transformative potential, it failed to fully integrate discussions on gender and technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) into the main agenda. These issues were marginalised, with only a handful of sessions touching on the intersection of AI and gender.

Ahead of the summit, the Global Partnership for Action on Gender-based Online Harassment and Abuse—comprising countries like Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom—issued a joint statement urging the inclusion of gender perspectives in AI policymaking. Unfortunately, India is not a member of Global Partnership.

The summit's final declaration did highlight the importance of ethical AI, human rights, and linguistic diversity, but gender considerations remained an afterthought. While initiatives like the Expert Committee on Women’s Rights Online, of which I am a member, managed to distribute five projects to Laureates from a pool of 140 applications, these efforts alone are insufficient to address the systemic biases embedded in AI technologies.

The AI Action Summit 2025 reinforced the urgency of balancing innovation with inclusivity. The event demonstrated that while AI has the power to revolutionise industries, its impact will not be equitable unless gender and diversity considerations are embedded in policy discussions from the outset. As AI governance continues to take shape, the global community must ensure that discussions on gender equity, online safety, and bias mitigation are not sidelined. Countries that fail to engage in this discourse risk perpetuating technological inequalities that could shape future generations.

The summit was a milestone for AI development and acceleration, but it also served as a reminder that the true measure of progress is not just in the billions invested but in how inclusively, safely and responsibly AI is deployed.

This article is authored by Ranjana Kumari, director, Centre for Social Research, New Delhi.