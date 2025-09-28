Elder abuse in the digital era

In a rapidly digitising world, the abuse of senior citizens is no longer confined to physical spaces. It has quietly extended into cyberspace, where a lack of digital literacy often turns the elderly into easy targets. This evolving threat landscape demands urgent attention, dedicated action, and most importantly, informed awareness. Old age (Unsplash)

Senior citizens are increasingly being exposed to online fraud, identity theft, phishing scams, cyberbullying, and misinformation. Often unfamiliar with the intricacies of the internet, they may unknowingly click on malicious links, respond to fraudulent emails, or share sensitive information on insecure platforms. Social media manipulation, fake investment schemes, and online romantic scams are now commonplace, with elders being among the most vulnerable. Isolation and a desire for connection make them especially susceptible to such attacks.

One of the most alarming and currently widespread threats targeting senior citizens is the digital arrest scam. Cybercriminals pose as law enforcement officials or government representatives and falsely accuse the victim of serious legal violations. The modus operandi of these scammers involve deliberately targeting older people, viewing them as more vulnerable and easier to manipulate through fear and confusion. This requires urgent action in the form of digital literacy, stronger support systems, and widespread awareness.

Given that senior citizens are more vulnerable in today’s digital landscape, protecting them from online threats must be treated as a collective responsibility. Families, communities, and society as a whole must step forward. The tech-savvy youth, in particular, have an important role to play. By spending time with their grandparents or older neighbours, they can explain the basics of cyber hygiene simply and patiently. This includes helping them recognise fraudulent messages, avoid suspicious links, use secure passwords, and understand the importance of privacy settings.

These one-on-one efforts can be supported further through broader community engagement. Through interactive sessions, resources in regional languages, and step-by-step guidance, the elderly can be introduced to safe online practices. Civil society organisations, local clubs, and volunteer groups can organise digital literacy sessions specifically tailored for the elderly. Such initiatives should focus on creating safe learning environments where elders can ask questions freely and gain confidence in using technology. Posters in community centres, short videos in regional languages, and street plays or workshops can all be used to deliver key messages about cyber safety in ways that are accessible and relatable for senior citizens. What is even more powerful is the potential for peer-to-peer influence. Once equipped, these individuals often become advocates of digital safety for their friends and family, amplifying the ripple effect of cyber awareness.

To stay safe online, keep devices and software updated with the latest security patches. Use strong, unique passwords and avoid sharing them. Be cautious of unknown contacts, suspicious messages, and unfamiliar links or attachments. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on important accounts. Join cyber awareness programmes to stay informed about emerging threats. Communicate openly with family or peers about online experiences to reduce risk. Report unauthorised bank transactions immediately to your bank, and always notify the appropriate authorities or platforms for prompt action.

In addition to these standard safety measures, other platforms offer support and assistance in the event of a cybercrime. These include the Cybercrime Helpline – 1930, a toll-free, 24x7 helpline to report financial cyber fraud and seek real-time assistance; National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal that enables online filing of complaints related to various cybercrimes; Elder Line – National Helpline for Senior Citizens (14567) offers information, guidance, emotional support, and field-level interventions.

Under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs)- platforms with over 50 lakh registered users in India- are subject to enhanced due diligence obligations. It mandates the appointment of a Grievance Officer at all SSMIs.

In case a user is dissatisfied with the response or lack of response from the assigned Grievance Officer (GO) of an SSMI, they can appeal to the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) within 30 days of receiving the GO’s decision or after 30 days of non-response. The GAC provides a completely online dispute resolution process, where users (Digital Nagriks) can file, track, and receive decisions on their appeals digitally.

Elder abuse in the digital age is an invisible crisis. We must act collectively to bring it into the spotlight and confront it with education and empathy. By including senior citizens in digital empowerment efforts and giving them a voice, we not only safeguard their dignity but also enrich the broader digital ecosystem.

This article is authored by Vineet Kumar, founder and global rresident, CyberPeace.