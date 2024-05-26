How tech is transforming commercial EVs

India is going electric, and new technologies are making electric delivery vans and trucks more efficient than ever before. These smart vehicles can ‘talk’ to each other and the roads, allowing them to work together seamlessly. This wireless communication between vehicles and infrastructure is poised to transform commercial transportation as we know it. EV(Reuters )

Most modern vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), use multiple (sometimes 100s) electronic control units (ECUs) to manage their various sub-systems. Leading EV manufacturers are now integrating these disparate ECUs into a centralised computing architecture, where a powerful GPU-driven central processing unit takes on the load of most control, AI, and telematics requirements. This zonal approach consolidates the vehicle's electronics, reducing complexity and improving efficiency.

The centralised computing unit is designed to handle the majority of the vehicle's control, Artificial Intelligencer (AI), and telematics needs. Its advanced telemetry system can stream over 500 monitoring points to the cloud, enabling constant performance, safety, and efficiency analytics. The system also features modular 800V battery packs with an in-house battery management system, a new central steering setup, and an in-house designed lighting system including daytime running lights. This tight integration of the vehicle's core systems is crucial for unlocking the full potential of electric and connected commercial transportation.

Driving this revolution is Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication. In this setup, vehicles can share live updates on their location, speed, and driving conditions through wireless data links. This allows them to move in perfect sync, preventing unnecessary braking and accelerating that causes phantom traffic jams.

The domino effect of sudden braking is a major culprit behind urban gridlock. But with V2V, if one truck slows down, those following get an instant heads-up to gradually reduce speed too. Smooth traffic flow doesn't just save time and fuel--it also makes roads safer by avoiding the sudden stops that often lead to rear-end collisions.

Imagine an electric truck having a sixth sense for traffic conditions far beyond its line of sight. Advanced route planning and optimisation help it steer clear of congestion by tapping into a city-wide data network. It replans the most efficient route on the fly as conditions change. And by staying updated on closed lanes, accidents, or available parking spots, it can get you there smoothly without wasting time circling the block. All while keeping you safe by helping avoid risky manoeuvres like sudden lane changes or illegal parking.

These smart vehicles don't just talk – they cooperate too. If one has to brake hard due to an unseen hazard, it warns those behind with a split-second alert, giving them vital extra time to slow down gradually. No more having to slam the brakes because the vehicle in front stopped abruptly. This vehicle-to-vehicle communication helps mitigate dangerous situations and pileups before they can occur.

In crowded urban areas, electric trucks can get alerts about nearby pedestrians, cyclists, and smaller vehicles that may not be visible. They automatically adjust speed to allow safe passing when needed. No more surprises around blind corners or intersections – your van's sensors extend your awareness in all directions. Pedestrian detection systems in this context also help by automatically hitting the brakes if someone unexpectedly steps out in front of the vehicle.

But the biggest helper might just be the vehicle's smart driver-assist features. Automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control take tedious tasks off your hands. You stay fresh and focused on the road ahead instead of getting fatigued and making mistakes that could compromise safety. Backed by an array of cameras and sensors, these co-pilot systems are an extra pair of eyes protecting you from accidents.

There's even truck platooning--where a digitally-tethered line of smart vans or trucks moves together aerodynamically by synchronising their speeds and distances. This slipstreaming effect boosts their range and efficiency significantly. With platooning, fewer lane changes are needed, making for smoother driving and less risk of sideswipe collisions. The lead vehicle's route is shared with the whole platoon, coordinating their movements seamlessly.

To unlock all these high-tech benefits, vehicle manufacturers and infrastructure providers must agree on common communication standards that let different brands and systems talk freely. India has a unique opportunity to help set these global guidelines while customising them for local conditions like traffic patterns and road characteristics.

Financial incentives, demand aggregation mechanisms, and partnerships with insurers can help even smaller regional fleets go high-tech affordably. The initial costs of outfitting trucks with connectivity and smart safety systems may be daunting. But incentives that defray these upfront expenses could pay dividends in efficiency gains and insurance discounts for proven safety tech.

However, robust third-party validation and compliance testing must be prioritised. Vehicle systems and wireless communication protocols need to deliver on their promised benefits reliably – not just in controlled tests, but in the real world as well. Only then can the public embrace these solutions with full confidence.

As India transitions to electric mobility at an inspiring pace, it has the rare opportunity to build a smarter, safer, and more sustainable transportation ecosystem from the ground up. By embracing intelligent mobility solutions powered by connected vehicle technology and tightly integrated vehicle architectures, we can boost productivity while making our roads more secure for all users--drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. So, let's drive transformative change that delivers outstanding efficiency while protecting what matters most: Human lives.

This article is authored by Rohan Shravan, founder and CEO, Tresa Motors.