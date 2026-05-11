India cannot become a technology power without R&D power

Every year, National Technology Day celebrates India’s scientific capability and technological ambition. It commemorates a defining moment in India’s strategic history and reminds us that nations rise not merely through economic expansion, but through their ability to innovate, invent, and industrialise at scale. Technology

India today stands at an important inflection point. We are among the world’s fastest-growing major economies, a leading digital public infrastructure success story, and an emerging force in sectors such as semiconductors, drones, defence technology, AI, space, and electronics manufacturing. Yet beneath this momentum lies a structural question India can no longer postpone: can a country truly become a global technology power without making large-scale investments in research and development?

The answer is no.

The next phase of global competition will not be determined only by markets or manpower. It will be determined by intellectual property, deep technology capability, advanced manufacturing ecosystems, and scientific leadership. Countries that dominate research today will dominate industry tomorrow.

India’s challenge is therefore not simply about adopting technology. It is about creating original technology.

This is where the R&D conversation becomes nationally significant.

According to UNESCO data, India’s gross expenditure on research and development remains around 0.6–0.7 per cent of GDP, substantially lower than countries such as the US, China, South Korea, Israel, and Japan, all of which invest aggressively in innovation ecosystems. China alone has systematically expanded its R&D spending over the last two decades while simultaneously building manufacturing dominance across sectors ranging from electronics to clean energy and advanced materials.

India cannot aspire to become a developed nation while remaining dependent on imported technologies in critical sectors.

The issue is not lack of talent. India produces one of the world’s largest pools of engineers, scientists, coders, and technical graduates. The issue is ecosystem depth. Too much of India’s innovation ecosystem still remains service-driven rather than product-driven. Too much manufacturing remains assembly-oriented instead of research-led. Too much intellectual value creation still happens outside India even when Indian talent powers global innovation systems.

That model is no longer sufficient for a country with India’s ambitions.

National Technology Day must, therefore, become more than symbolic celebration. It should serve as a strategic reminder that scientific sovereignty and economic sovereignty are increasingly interconnected.

The encouraging reality is that India has already begun moving in the right direction.

The Government of India’s focus on Digital India, Make in India, Startup India, semiconductor manufacturing, the IndiaAI Mission, drone policy liberalisation, and the National Quantum Mission reflects a growing recognition that technology leadership requires institutional backing and long-term strategic investment.

India’s space economy is expanding rapidly. Indigenous defence manufacturing is receiving unprecedented policy attention. Electronics manufacturing has grown significantly under the Production Linked Incentive framework. According to government estimates, India’s electronics production crossed ₹9 lakh crore in recent years, with mobile phone exports registering major growth. The country is also increasingly positioning itself within global semiconductor and supply-chain conversations.

But scale alone will not be enough.

India now needs to focus on quality-led manufacturing and deep-tech capability.

Manufacturing in the 21st century is no longer about low-cost production alone. It is about precision engineering, advanced materials, automation, AI integration, robotics, clean energy systems, semiconductor ecosystems, aerospace technologies, biotechnology, and intelligent supply chains. Nations that master high-value manufacturing gain not only economic advantage but also geopolitical leverage.

This is why India’s manufacturing ambitions must move beyond volume and focus decisively on value addition and technological sophistication.

The future factory will not merely manufacture products. It will manufacture intellectual property.

For that to happen, India needs significantly stronger collaboration between academia, industry, startups, government institutions, and scientific research ecosystems. Universities must become innovation engines rather than degree distribution centres. Industry must invest more seriously in applied research. Public-private partnerships in frontier technologies must deepen. Long-term patient capital for deep-tech innovation must increase.

Equally important is the need to create a stronger culture of scientific aspiration.

Countries that lead technologically invest not only in infrastructure but also in scientific temperament. Innovation ecosystems thrive when research careers are respected, laboratories are strengthened, risk-taking is encouraged, and young innovators are given institutional confidence.

India’s demographic advantage will yield long-term dividends only if it becomes a research advantage.

This conversation is particularly important in the context of strategic sectors such as defence, drones, AI, cybersecurity, health care technology, advanced mobility, clean energy, and precision manufacturing. In all these sectors, technological dependence can eventually become strategic dependence.

A nation of India’s scale cannot afford that vulnerability.

The global order is increasingly being shaped by technology competition. Semiconductor wars, AI regulation debates, cyber capability races, and supply-chain realignments demonstrate that technology is now central to national power. Economic influence, security preparedness, and diplomatic leverage are increasingly tied to innovation ecosystems.

India therefore needs a long-term national consensus around science, technology, and R&D investment.

National Technology Day should not only celebrate past achievements. It should accelerate future ambition.

The next chapter of India’s rise will not be written only in stock markets or election speeches. It will be written in laboratories, research parks, manufacturing clusters, semiconductor fabs, innovation corridors, and startup ecosystems.

India has the talent. India has the scale. India has the strategic opportunity.

The question is whether we now have the collective urgency to invest in research, innovation, and high-quality manufacturing at the level required to shape the future rather than merely participate in it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anil Agrawal, chancellor, HRIT University and Nagender Parashar, director, Parashar Industries.