Standardising enterprise AI development

Across industries, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the most talked-about technology of our time. Yet despite billions in investment, most companies remain stuck at the proof-of-concept stage. The MIT State of AI in Business 2025 Report shows that only a fraction of initiatives moves from pilot projects to real-world production at scale. AI (iStock)

The issue isn’t ambition, but it’s the fragmented way AI is being approached. Businesses are juggling isolated tools, disconnected teams, and unstructured workflows. The outcome is often expensive pilots that do not create long-term business value.

What’s needed now are practical, standardised pathways that can turn experimentation into execution. That’s where the concept of AI Factories comes in.

Think of how a traditional factory works. Raw materials enter one end, skilled workers operate machinery, processes are standardised, quality checks are in place, and monitoring ensures every product meets a certain standard.

An AI factory works the same way, but for intelligence instead of physical goods:

Raw materials → enterprise data

Skilled workers → engineers, domain specialists, and business teams

Tools and machinery → AI platforms, computing infrastructure, orchestration systems

Quality checks → governance, compliance, transparency

Continuous monitoring → systems that learn and improve as they run in production

The result isn’t isolated experiments or endless pilots. It’s production-ready AI solutions, from fraud detection models to claims automation engines to digital service copilots, delivered with the consistency and reliability of a factory line.

Why this matters now:

Standardisation instead of fragmentation. Factories once transformed manufacturing. AI factories can bring the same order and repeatability to enterprise intelligence. Real production instead of endless pilots. Business impact only happens when AI runs in live environments. Factories make this possible with end-to-end processes and feedback loops. Inference as the unit of value. In banks, it is real-time fraud checks. In insurance, automated claims decisions. In retail, personalised recommendations. AI factories enable companies to produce these inferences at scale, turning insight into measurable results.

No factory succeeds on machines alone. Skilled workers are just as essential — and the same holds true for AI factories.

Technology by itself is not enough. Enterprises need people who can design, test, and continually improve AI workflows. Industry-specific expertise, backed by structured enablement, is what turns AI from promise into practice.

India is uniquely positioned to lead this shift. With its deep talent pool in IT services and strong domain knowledge in sectors like BFSI, the country has the ability to combine advanced AI platforms with enterprise enablement programmes. This combination of skills and systems creates not just pilots, but sustainable AI production lines that can set a global example.

Just as Linux became the backbone of modern computing, the world now needs an operating system for AI - a unifying layer that brings together data, models, agents, governance, and infrastructure. The idea of AI factories is an early step in this direction, offering standardised pathways that move enterprises from experimentation to scale.

With its vast and diverse data landscape, heavily regulated industries, and large-scale operations, India provides a proving ground like few others. Solutions tested in this environment are not only resilient but also market-ready for global adoption. The importance goes beyond any single company or product. It signals the rise of AI from India for the world: Foundational capabilities forged in complexity here, designed to be deployed anywhere.

The old question, ‘How many pilots are we running?’ is no longer enough.

The more relevant question is: ‘How many production-ready AI solutions did our AI factory deliver this quarter? How many inferences did they generate that actually strengthened our business?’

This shift in measurement is key. AI adoption should be judged not by flashy demonstrations but by sustained, reliable outcomes.

AI factories point to the next big leap for enterprises:

Cloud-neutral and infrastructure-flexible designs

Hybrid and on-prem support for regulated sectors

Agent-based AI workflows where multiple AI agents work together like digital teams

Built-in compliance and oversight at every stage

This is not about hype. It is about applying the same discipline that manufacturing brought to industry: structured, safe, and scalable.

India stands at a unique moment. With its scale, regulatory complexity, and innovation energy, it can shape how enterprises worldwide put AI into real use. The rise of AI factories signals a future where companies don’t just experiment but operationalise AI with the reliability of a production line, where every inference strengthens decision-making, and where the global benchmark for enterprise AI is set in India before it scales worldwide. What begins as factories for intelligence may well evolve into something larger: The foundation of an operating system for AI, built in India and designed for the world.

This article is authored by Sandeep Khuperkar, CEO & founder, Data Science Wizards (DSW).