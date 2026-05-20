Universities must enable students to stay competitive in the AI era

There is a number worth sitting with for a moment. Despite leading the world in Generative AI course enrolments, India ranks 89th out of 109 countries in actual AI skills proficiency, according to the Coursera Global Skills Report 2025. Not 89th in access. Not 89th in enthusiasm. 89th in the thing that actually matters when a young person walks into a job interview. The hunger to learn is everywhere. But the readiness to perform, that is a different story entirely. AI (iStock)

The India Skills Report 2026 sharpens the point: Despite having a formal degree, nearly half of all graduates still lack fundamental job preparedness, with national employability standing at just over 56%. In addition, India has one of the worst skill shortages of any major economy in the world, at 82%. Graduates abound, but employable skill is in short. Universities are at the centre of this paradox.

The conversation that we are comfortable and familiar with focuses on curriculum reforms, digital literacy modules, new electives, guest lecture series etc. That version is no longer sufficient. The old relationship between higher education and employment has been fundamentally ruptured by the speed at which AI is changing every industry, from finance and law to healthcare and logistics. Universities were designed to last. The information they taught was intended to accumulate over time, becoming increasingly valuable the more in-depth a pupil learned. That aim hasn't altered; rather, it's the rate at which the ground beneath it is always changing.

Employers are the first to say so. An Amazon Web Services survey found that 96% of hiring organisations in India now prioritise AI-skilled candidates, yet nearly 79% say they cannot find them. There is near-universal demand, but almost no supply. Students are graduating knowing that AI exists, perhaps even knowing how it works in theory, but without ever having used it to solve a real problem under real pressure.

India's AI hiring has grown faster than any major global market, with a 59.5% increase year on year. Yet demand continues to significantly outpace supply, with talent requirements in AI-related roles projected to more than double by 2027, according to Deloitte and Nasscom. The economy is not waiting for institutions to catch up. It is already moving, and the students graduating today are walking into that gap.

We need genuine integration which is less about adding AI to a syllabus and more about changing what a syllabus is for. A law student should be learning to interrogate how generative models reason about evidence. A business student should understand not just what AI can automate, but what judgment still requires a human in the room. A design student should be working with generative tools, not reading about them. The goal is not to produce technical specialists. It is to produce AI-augmented professionals: people who think clearly, adapt quickly, and know how to get the best out of intelligent systems without being misled by them.

Some institutions in India are beginning to take this seriously in ways that go well beyond internal pilots. A cohort of pioneering universities has entered into formal collaborations with OpenAI, embedding access to frontier AI tools and research directly into the student experience, and co-designing principles for how AI should be used responsibly within academic settings. What makes these collaborations meaningful is not the technology access alone. It is the signal they send — that a university is willing to build its educational philosophy around where the world is going, not where it has been. For a student at one of these institutions, AI is not something they read about. It is something they work with, every day, across subjects.

There is also a longer horizon to consider. The AI era is not a single disruption to survive; it is a permanent condition of change. Students today require a university that not only grants them a degree but also offers a path for continuing learning that gives them the knowledge, abilities, and chance to adapt when the job market changes and when their existing job roles evolve or no longer exist.

The classroom still matters. It will always matter. But the classroom alone, sealed off from industry, from real tools, from the actual texture of how work now gets done, is no longer sufficient. Nearly 40% of graduates in India face unemployment not because of a lack of degrees, but because of a mismatch between what they studied and what the economy actually needs.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES.