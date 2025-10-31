Evolution of women's roles in design industry

Any design classroom today is a mix of male and female students. According to the Design Council UK, globally, women constitute over 60% of design students in higher education. Yet, when we move up the career ladder, a striking imbalance arises. When we look at the participation of women at top ranks, they are noticeably absent. The question that we must ask is why are women, who bring unique perspectives, creative brilliance, and empathy, are still underrepresented in leadership roles? Men have dominated leadership space across industries, and design is no exception. Unconscious bias in hiring and systematic oppression shape the way women are commonplace in creative agencies. A clear example of this is the fashion industry, where only 14% of the top fashion brands are run by women. While women are the primary consumers and cultural influencers of the fashion space, male designers lead the charge. This gap highlights how deeply rooted male authority is in our culture, even in industries where women arguably have equal or greater lived expertise. Women in designing(Pixabay)

When we talk about leadership skills, we unconsciously equate them with masculinity. When men display qualities like assertiveness, risk-taking, and decisiveness they are considered a strong leader, but when women display the same qualities they are judged harshly. On the other hand, feminine qualities such as nurturing and collaboration, are undervalued in leadership contexts. This is reflected from the fact that only 24% of leadership roles in design are occupied by women. Historically, women have been portrayed as “muses” and “inspiration” rather than visionaries and leaders. This existence of male-led structures makes it challenging for women to break free from the roles that emphasise execution over leadership.

Leadership positions demand grit and dedication. A dynamic field, the design industry requires individuals to put in long hours and show remarkable tenacity. For many women, this becomes a barrier to their growth. Women, particularly those who balance family expectations and responsibilities, progress slowly in their careers, compared to their male counterparts. Additionally, without enough women leaders in design, younger women often lack a motivating figure. Without an inspiring mentor to guide them, it becomes strenuous for women to climb the career ladder. This absence perpetuates the cycle of under-representation.

It is true that several challenges exist in the design industry. However, there are inspiring stories of women who are reshaping the design landscape. In the male dominated field of game design, several women are flourishing. For instance, Damini Pahwa, the founder of Appsoleut Coders, has generated over 150 million downloads. Another notable example includes Vandana Goyal, a women entrepreneur, who started MG Games, a premier game development studio based in India that has designed over 50 classic card, board, and casino games for smartphones and other devices. Currently, serving as the MD at Mega Growth Interactive, Vandana’s story is a strong testament of women establishing their foothold in the industry. In another inspiring move, Shefali Johnson’s appointment as the Comic Con CEO is a significant boost for women's representation in the Indian gaming, and esports industries. Women like Mala Sen, director at Niku Games, and Moksha Modgill, CEO of Geek Games, are also making way for the younger generations of women to enter the industry.

The gaming industry is not the only design discipline where women are excelling. Industry leaders like Sonali Bhagwati, who have been working in architecture and interior design for over 30 years, are transforming the space of interior and spatial design with their authentic, aesthetic, and bold ideas. Currently serving as president of Designplus, Sonali has made her mark in the industry. Taarini Jouhari, founder of the firm 5ft. Apart, started her journey at the age of 23 in the field of interior designing. Taarini’s journey challenges the stigma that young people, especially women in business face.

In the space of fashion design, female designers like Ritu Kumar and Anita Dongre have not only built successful fashion empires but are also redefining leadership in the industry. When we talk about these examples, we are not just talking about success stories. We are talking about the ingenuity and inclusivity that women bring to this industry. When we increase their representation, we foster innovation, create user-centric products that cater to a wider range of needs, and improve the overall industry culture. This push for visibility is essential. Studies have shown that the majority of women are inspired to pursue a career by a role model. The presence of successful female leaders acts as an inspirational source, encouraging them to advance in their career.

The design industry thrives on creativity, collaboration, and empathy. These are the qualities that women inherit naturally. Until we shift the focus of leadership to these values, we will keep losing women leaders to a leaky talent pipeline. When companies intentionally build an inclusive culture and promote diverse leadership, they move away from the traditional command and control style. This begins with fostering workplace allies, who actively support gender diversity, speaking up against bias, and promoting equal opportunities. Additionally, when we offer flexible working arrangements to women, we help accommodate their needs like parenting and caregiving responsibilities.

Research has confirmed that continuous learning and skill development are crucial to staying relevant in the design industry. Investing in upskilling, leadership training, and ongoing support empowers women to reach higher-level roles in the industry. Skill-focused training ensures women stay confident and knowledgeable in their field. Leadership training helps them develop strategic thinking, decision-making, and management skills. This also helps them address workplace challenges such as gender dynamics and imposter syndrome.

Unlike their male counterparts, women often struggle to find mentors. When young women participate in women-led mentorship programmes, they gain insightful advice, develop portfolios, and conquer gender-specific obstacles. We can also establish a direct talent pipeline by partnering with colleges, which enables businesses to interact with students early on through workshops, internships, and joint projects. Design leaders can get engaged by collaborating with educational institutions to host interactive sessions, seminars, and speeches that expose young girls to the field of design. For instance, Lakshya inGame Academy has collaborated with universities to start a special project that will change the future of game art education for women only.

Design shapes the world we live in. When we exclude women from leadership roles, we not only limit their individual careers but also limit the creative potential of this sector. Diversity in leadership guarantees that a wider range of experiences are reflected in design, producing more innovative and inclusive results. For a truly equitable future, we must rethink leadership skills, tackle systemic biases, and actively support women who want to hold leadership positions.

This article is authored by Nien Siao, dean, JS Institute of Design (JSID).