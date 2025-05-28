Viksit Bharat: Engineering empowerment through entrepreneurship and women's inclusion

As India strides towards the ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat@2047—a fully developed, self-reliant, and globally influential nation—it becomes essential to examine the transformative engines shaping this journey. Among them, entrepreneurship and engineering stand out as key drivers, with the potential to reshape India’s socio-economic framework. But this transformation must be inclusive, particularly of women, if it is to truly reflect the nation’s full potential. Economic independence is the cornerstone of women’s empowerment

Entrepreneurship is no longer restricted to metropolitan startup hubs. It is taking root in smaller towns and rural areas, stimulating local economies, creating employment, and introducing innovative solutions. India, with over 90,000 recognised startups and more than 100 unicorns, now has the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. Yet, numbers alone do not define Viksit Bharat—transformation does.

This transformation depends heavily on nurturing engineers who are not just technically trained but also industry-ready. Platforms such as KodNest, which train engineers in real-world skills, have become vital in bridging the gap between education and employment. By using project-based learning and offering support through AI-driven mentorship, such platforms are changing how students from non-metro regions enter the workforce. Their commitment to providing unlimited placement drives until students are placed highlights the shift toward outcome-based learning.

India produces more than 1.5 million engineering graduates every year, yet many remain underemployed. This gap highlights the need to view engineering not as a qualification but as a mindset, where problem-solving, innovation, and entrepreneurship intersect. New models of training are responding to this challenge by combining hands-on learning with access to national and international coding competitions and hackathons, giving students a chance to apply skills in real scenarios.

Among the most significant shifts is the rise of engineers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities who are securing roles at companies like PayPal and Swiggy without the conventional IIT label. The story of one KodNest alumna receiving a ₹34.4 lakh package from PayPal is often cited as proof that with the right support system, institutional pedigree need not define success. It also reinforces the value of performance-focused training ecosystems that offer high returns without high entry barriers.

Women’s inclusion in engineering and entrepreneurship remains a challenge and an opportunity. Women account for just 12–15% of the engineering workforce, and their representation in core branches remains limited. Platforms like KodNest have reported growing female participation, especially from conservative regions, driven by a supportive, mentorship-led environment.

If Viksit Bharat is to be more than a slogan, rural innovation and inclusion must form its foundation. Imagine women in tribal areas using solar-powered tools designed by rural engineers, or self-help groups supported by local polytechnics building blockchain-based supply chains. These aren’t future fantasies—they are already taking shape under initiatives such as Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

What’s needed now is greater visibility, financial literacy, and access to digital tools. Engineering colleges can act as incubators while women-led microenterprises grow into strong local economies. In this model, both engineers and entrepreneurs become architects of grassroots development.

The government and private sectors must come together to invest in Centers of Innovation, Engineer Startup Corps, and gender-responsive education. These investments will not only close the employability gap but also help reimagine Indian families, schools, and workplaces as spaces that promote risk-taking, inclusion, and creativity.

As we look ahead to 2047, the triad of entrepreneurship, engineer empowerment, and women's leadership must be more than policy points—it must be embedded in the cultural and economic DNA of the nation.

Let’s not just imagine a developed India. Let’s build it—engineer it, innovate it, and include everyone in the process.

This article is authored by Akash Pandey and Prabhakaran, founders, KodNest.