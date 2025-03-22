Addressing India's water crisis for sustainable infrastructure

Water is the lifeblood of any nation, essential for sustaining life, agriculture, industry, and economic development. Various factors such as scarcity, pollution, and inadequate management have led to this vital resource coming under severe stress in India. To overcome this water crisis and ensure a secure and equitable water future, we must take immediate steps. One of the most effective steps to be taken is investing in sustainable infrastructure solutions, such as innovative water management systems and sewage treatment plants (STPs). Water (Unsplash)

India receives an average annual precipitation of around 4,000 bcm (billion cubic meters) along with snowfall, of which 3000 bcm is received in the monsoon season. However, the distribution is highly uneven. Regions like the northeastern states experience heavy precipitation, while others, particularly in the west and south, face arid conditions. This disparity leads to cycles of droughts and floods, exacerbating water insecurity.

Overexploitation of groundwater is another critical issue. India is the largest extractor of groundwater globally, withdrawing 251 km³ per year through around 20 million wells and tube wells and accounting for 26% of the world's total. And around 89% of this groundwater is used for irrigation. This overdependence has led to a significant decline in water tables, with many regions facing acute shortages.

The overuse of water resources combined with insufficient rainfall have severely impacted agriculture and soil fertility. Almost one-sixth of India is defined as a Drought Prone Area (DPA), with recurring drought being the major challenge in the area. During the 2013 drought in Maharashtra, approximately 7,896 villages were affected due to below-average rainfall and groundwater depletion, leading to a significant decrease in staple food production by 5% to 21% compared to the previous year. Similarly, the 2016–2017 drought in Tamil Nadu with the lowest rainfall in 140 years, caused widespread crop failures and financial distress among farmers. These underscore the critical need for sustainable water management practices to preserve soil health and ensure agricultural productivity.

The crisis has been further compounded by pollution and quality degradation from industrial effluents, agricultural runoff, and untreated sewage. According to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment, 72% of urban wastewater remains untreated, leading to pollution and degradation of natural water bodies such as rivers and lakes.

The climate crisis adds another layer of complexity. Climate variability has intensified the frequency of extreme weather events, causing abrupt shifts between droughts and floods. This ‘climate whiplash’ poses significant challenges to water management in both urban and rural areas.

The economic fallout is a major risk. Reducing crop yields threatens food security and farmer livelihoods. Industries reliant on water face operational challenges, leading to increased costs and potential job losses. Waterborne diseases, resulting from polluted water sources, escalate public health expenditures and reduce workforce productivity. Cities like Bengaluru have experienced severe water shortages, raising questions about their resilience and impacting their status as economic hubs that attract investments.

To mitigate these challenges, a comprehensive approach focusing on sustainable infrastructure is essential. Primarily, this must include investing in STPs to prevent untreated sewage from contaminating water bodies. Effective sewage treatment not only safeguards public health but also enables the reuse of treated water for non-potable purposes and reduces the demand on freshwater sources.

Adopting decentralised wastewater treatment systems (DEWATS) offers a cost-effective alternative to conventional STPs, particularly in peri-urban and rural areas. These systems treat wastewater locally, reducing infrastructure costs and promoting water reuse.

Implementing rainwater harvesting systems can also augment groundwater recharge and provide supplementary water sources, especially in urban areas. Strategically planned inter-basin water transfer projects can address regional disparities in water availability. However, these must be executed with environmental and social considerations to ensure sustainability.

Rapid urbanisation has also led to the encroachment and degradation of existing lakes in many cities. For instance, in Bengaluru, unplanned development has resulted in untreated sewage and industrial waste contaminating lakes like Bellandur, leading to severe pollution and environmental hazards. In Chennai, the number of wetlands decreased from 186 sq. km. in 1980 to just 71 sq. km. in 2010, exacerbating flooding and water scarcity issues.

Redeveloping these water bodies through ecological restoration not only revitalises natural habitats but also enhances urban infrastructure by improving water management, reducing flood risks, and providing recreational spaces for communities. A notable example is Seoul's transformation of the Cheonggyecheon highway into a stream, which has cooled urban temperatures, improved air quality, and provided cultural spaces, demonstrating the benefits of such initiatives.

Engaging the private sector through public-private partnerships (PPPs) can mobilise the necessary capital and expertise for large-scale water infrastructure projects. Successful examples, such as the Nagpur 24x7 Water Supply Scheme, demonstrate the potential of such collaborations.

Government policies play a pivotal role in facilitating sustainable water infrastructure. The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was launched in 2015 to establish robust sewage networks and water supply systems in urban areas, enhance the quality of life and promote sustainable urbanisation. This was followed by the launch of AMRUT 2.0 on 01st October, 2021 to promote circular economy of water through development of City Water Balance Plan (CWBP) focusing on recycle/reuse of treated sewage, rejuvenation of water bodies and water conservation. Under AMRUT 2.0, Central assistance of ₹66,750 crore has been allocated for projects with tenders issued for 5886 projects as on December 2024.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, initiated in 2019, aims to provide 55 litres of tap water per person per day to every rural household. This ambitious program underscores the government's commitment to addressing water scarcity and ensuring equitable access with 15.07 crore rural households being provided tap water connections, accounting for 77.98% of all rural households in India as of August 12, 2024.

Empowering communities with knowledge and tools for water conservation fosters a culture of sustainability. Initiatives by organisations like the SM Sehgal Foundation showcase the effectiveness of community-led water management.

Leveraging technology is vital for efficient water management. Integrating IoT sensors and data analytics can optimise water distribution, detect leaks, and monitor quality in real-time. Innovations such as the Generation 2 Reinvented Toilet (G2RT) offering sustainable sanitation solutions that treats waste on-site without the need for water supply or sewage connections.

Globally, innovative technologies are being employed to enhance water preservation and transportation. Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) extract moisture from the air, providing potable water even in arid regions. Advanced desalination techniques, such as forward osmosis, efficiently remove salts from seawater, making it suitable for consumption. Additionally, the integration of smart sensors and data analytics in water distribution networks enables real-time monitoring, reducing leaks and ensuring efficient water delivery. These technological advances collectively contribute to more sustainable and resilient water management systems worldwide.

India's water crisis is a pressing challenge that demands immediate and concerted action. Investing in sustainable infrastructure, embracing technological innovations, and fostering community participation are pivotal steps toward securing the nation's water future. As stakeholders in this mission, we must collaborate across sectors to implement solutions that are economically viable, environmentally sound, and socially inclusive. The time to act is now, for water is not just a resource it is the essence of life and the foundation of our collective prosperity.

This article is authored by YR Nagaraja, managing director, Ramky Infrastructure Limited.