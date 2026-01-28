Why national security now runs through copper

Copper has gradually coursed its significance through the backbone of modern economies. It is essential for power infrastructure, transportation, electronics, and data centers. Copper's fundamental properties have made it a silent enabler of technological advancements of the world. Copper’s resistance to corrosion, high electrical and thermal conductivity, and malleability have solidified its place as a conventional metal. The US Department of Defense (DoD) has relied on it for a wide range of uses, including aircraft components and modern communication systems. Copper also plays a major role in the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries, which power a rising number of military vehicles and equipment. Copper (Unsplash)

With growing advancement, the role of copper is set to become even more critical. emphasises the need for a reliable supply chain within national borders. Subsequently, the demand for copper in the defense sector is increasing rapidly as its availability is vital to ensure the armed forces' operational readiness and for protecting national security interests. According to Simon Hunt Strategic Services, military demand accounted for approximately 9% of global refined copper output in 2021 and was projected to grow at an annual rate of 14% through 2026.

India is enhancing its own defense production capacities as it advances towards its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Despite strong domestic consumption growth, the country stands at a position of dependence. In financial year (FY) 2024, India’s copper demand stood at 1,718 kilo tonnes, however in FY25 it climbed to 1,878 kilo tonnes, which is an increase of 9.3%. The concerning factor is that India is unable to meet this rising demand through production.

The country is now dependent on imports, which meet more than 40% of its copper demand. Recently, due to the lack of domestic production India imported refined copper from Japan, worth ₹16,500 crore in 2023-24. In view of the global supply chain, such dependence presents a strategic setback.

At a time when nations like US and China are locked in battle for resource domination, India cannot afford to rely on imports. The standoff between the US and Venezuela serves as a recent example for resource-dependent nations. Such disruptions lead to widespread economic instability. Reliance on imports of copper, can make India subject to external pressure during times of tension. Therefore, supporting domestic copper production is a strategic safeguard against any upcoming geopolitical disruptions.

Despite growing industrial demand, and availability of advanced technologies, India is somewhere falling behind in terms of meeting rising demand through domestic production. It is crucial for the country to accelerate its domestic production of copper to position itself on the global map and gain a competitive edge.

To accelerate production, India must reassess operations in domestic facilities. Restarting facilities like Vedanta’s Copper facility in Tuticorin must be taken into consideration in this regard. Before its shutdown, it produced 36% of India's copper output. As its operations gets resumed, it will once again contribute significantly to India’s advancement in gaining ground in the industry. The closure of the facility had major far-reaching implications for the country's copper trade. Despite being one of the top five exporters of copper cathodes in 2017-2018, India became a net importer beginning in 2018-2019. As per a study by Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS), the total economic loss resulting from the plant's closure is estimated to be around ₹14,749 crore.

Any discussion about the restart remains incomplete without acknowledging the environmental concerns previously raised. This is exactly where the concept of a green copper becomes the foundation. The green copper framework proposes a transformative hybrid model that combines 70% production through primary smelting and utilises 30% recycling. With today’s cleaner technologies, strict oversight, and transparent compliance mechanisms, restarting production in an environmentally responsible manner is a viable solution.

With the copper supply tightening worldwide, pressure is felt throughout industries which fuel modern industrial expansion. The imbalance is a structural bottleneck threatening to slow down energy transition, stall AI developments, and strain national security goals.

Copper exhibits strategic power. It supports everything from advanced defence equipment to renewable energy grids and digital infrastructure. India simply cannot afford to lag when global power dynamics are increasingly shaped by strategic resources. For India, domestic copper production is about ensuring sovereignty, resilience, and readiness towards changing geopolitical circumstances.

This article is authored by Ujjagar Singh, IAS, (retd) and IAF veteran (in charge of war room at Eastern Air Command during 1971 Bangladesh war).