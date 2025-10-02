Durga Puja and the ties that bind India–UK

The Goddess stands tall in her crimson sari, gold crown glittering, her radiant form framed by intricate shola art, slaying evil. The air is thick with the deep roll of dhaak, the echo of conch shells, the chants from Chandi Paath and wisps of dhuno curling upward, filling the alpana-decorated hall with sacred warmth. Faces all around glow with reverence, nostalgia, and celebration. The energy is infectious. One might picture this scene in Kolkata. However, this was unfolding in Ealing Town Hall where London Sharad Utsab brings over 10,000 people to keep Bengal’s pujo spirit alive in what is possibly Europe’s largest celebration of this festival. The Durga Puja organised by Prabashi at Houslow in west London. (HT Photo)

Across the UK, nearly 80 such celebrations take place every year. What began as small diaspora gatherings--the oldest one is in Hampstead--has evolved into something much larger, vibrant tradition deeply woven into British cultural life. Its presence runs so deep that it even inspired Sharate Aaj, a thriller centred around diaspora Bengalis communities organising a Durga puja in London, starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

When UNESCO added Kolkata’s Durga puja to its representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021, it acknowledged what the festival has always stood for--creativity, community and connection, values that also underpin celebrations across the UK.

With over 1.8 million Indians living in the UK, it’s no surprise that cultural traditions have found a vibrant home there. From Slough Cricket Club and King Charles the Martyr Church in Potters Bar to Gidea Park in Essex, the Puja celebrations stretch far and wide. The Wales Durga Puja Committee has been keeping the tradition alive for half a century, while Suffolk is gearing up for its very first puja this year. There’s even a pujo parikrama tour that takes people pandal-hopping across eight venues in Greater London. London Sharad Utsab had moved its venue to Gunnersbury Sports Hub in Ealing to accommodate the ever-growing number of devotees.

These annual gatherings bring the itinerant soul of Bengal diaspora together through theatre, dance, music, fashion, and, of course, Bengali food. The venues morph into living galleries where art, design, performance, and community blend seamlessly.

And just like back home, the diaspora Bengali celebrations welcome people from all faiths and ethnicities to take part in the experience.

From the Bangiya Sanskritik Parishad in Scotland, to the oldest Durga puja in London at Hampstead that has evolved since 1963 from a student-led initiative to a major cultural event attracting attendees from across Europe, Durga puja in the UK is about building bridges. As a student in the UK in early 2000, I was fortunate enough to take part in Durga puja in places as diverse as Kirkaldy in Scotland, Liverpool and Bury in the northwest, and of course, London.

What makes Durga puja among the Indian diaspora special is its ability to create social cohesion through shared experiences. Beyond the cultural threads of art, dance, theatre, music, and food that ties people together, it represents the collective spirit of organising something grand. Every detail, from the bhog to the idol, flowers to the stage props, is the result of immense voluntary effort, creativity, and fundraising. The festival nurtures a sense of shared purpose that extends beyond its own timeframe.

Last year, for instance, the Wales Puja Committee partnered with Oasis Cardiff to provide bhog not only for guests but also for 150 refugees each day during the four-day celebration. Durga puja also sparks unique collaborations. Take, for instance, the film Devi Chowdhurani, India’s first Indo-UK Bengali co-production, which released this puja season – coinciding with the reopening of the restored Devi Chowdhurani temple in Jalpaiguri.

In every sense, Durga puja keeps tradition alive while creating new pathways for cultural exchange between India and the UK.

Durga puja is just one vibrant part of India’s rich cultural calendar. Festivals like Diwali, Holi, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Vaisakhi also illuminate our diversity and heritage, and because of diaspora find reflection in other countries.

The British Council, on its part, is trying to strengthen this bridge, not just through traditional faith-based cultural festivals but through those that celebrate our myriad art forms. JLF London at the British Library, inspired by the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, and collaborations with Serendipity Arts Festival and the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, are key examples of this endeavour. Another example is massART’s Preview Show of Durga Puja Art (PSDPA), a mix of audio-visual storytelling and live demonstrations, that lets visitors experience the artistry of Durga puja before the rituals set in. These events open up spaces where South Asian creativity meets UK and other international audiences, turning festivals into platforms for exchange, learning and innovation.

The UK-India partnership itself has deepened through landmark initiatives. The recently signed Programme of Cultural Cooperation places creative and cultural industries at the heart of mutual growth.

At the same time, focus also lies on nurturing the people behind the scenes. Efforts are being made for training festival professionals and encouraging creative economy scholarships supporting student mobility.

Festivals, therefore, are no longer just cultural events. They are meeting points for culture, creativity, technology, and policy.

Festivals like Durga puja weave together artistry, community spirit, and shared traditions, telling a dynamic new story of India-UK ties. What makes them truly special is their inclusivity – bringing together artisans from Rajasthan to the North-East, and welcoming participants from all faiths, turning it into a living example of cultural heritage that transcends boundaries.

With consistent, structured investments like festival partnerships built on grants, residencies, artist exchanges, collaborative projects, and even recognition of community efforts, India and the UK can continue to strengthen these creative connections and ensure they flourish for generations to come.

As both nations look ahead to a new chapter in their cultural and educational partnership, festivals like these remind us of a simple truth: culture is not an accessory to diplomacy, but it’s one of the most enduring bridges between nations – one that carries our stories, our values, and our hopes across borders.

This article is authored by Debanjan Chakrabarti, director, British Council, East and Northeast India.