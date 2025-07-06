Five years of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

In 2009, India and Australia signed a strategic partnership to strengthen political and security relations, but few could have predicted the meteoric rise of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). A significant shift occurred in the June 2020 virtual summit between Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi and the then-Australian PM Scott Morrison, where the two agreed to elevate the strategic pPartnership to a CSP, building on a decade-old bilateral strategic engagement. With $ 50 billion in two-way trade, Australian universities opening campuses in India, and a million-strong Indian diaspora strengthening people-to-people ties, the tripling of direct flights between India and Australia since 2022, and a leader-level annual summit since 2023, bilateral ties have grown significantly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian deputy prime minister Richard Marles met in Delhi on Wednesday. ani (ANI)

As the two countries chart an ambitious future—from defence cooperation to increased security ties—the question remains: How has the bilateral partnership evolved since the establishment of the CSP? To what extent has it deepened and matured, and what further steps can be taken to strengthen it?

To mark the 5th anniversary of this significant partnership, Australian deputy PM Richard Marles arrived in Delhi to meet the Indian PM on June 4, 2025, on his first overseas visit since taking office this year—reflecting Canberra's importance to New Delhi and highlighting the growing strategic alignment between the two. Both countries clearly recognise the relevance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and hence, reaffirm the principles of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based region. This necessitates expanding areas of cooperation in areas like improving maritime security, strengthening diplomatic ties, and deepening defence and military cooperation—in sync with growing challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The seriousness of the partnership from both sides is amplified by the high-level bilateral exchanges that have been institutionalised, with India now holding annual leader-level summits beginning in 2023, followed by the second dialogue in 2024, along with the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue in 2021 and 2023—upgraded from the continuing 2+2 secretary-level dialogue in June 2020. Australia is perhaps the third country, in addition to Japan and Russia, with which India has institutionalised such regular high-level structured dialogues, indicating a strategic premium that New Delhi places on its partnership with Canberra.

Notably, the quantity and quality of bilateral dialogues have increased: the Foreign Minister’s Framework Dialogue, a bilateral stock-taking mechanism; the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Secretary-level consultations, a precursor ‘inter-sessional’ activity prior to the 2+2 ministerial dialogue; Defence Policy talks; and the Maritime Security Dialogue have respectively concluded their 14th, 4th, 9th, and 6th editions. This is undoubtedly an elevation from just discussing their fondness for cricket to promoting and expanding inter-bureaucratic linkages, offering mechanisms to exchange views and buttressing a common strategic framework for the Indo-Pacific region—an area that has drawn the attention of major global powers in recent years.

Military and defence ties are also transforming, exhibiting historic first trends and increasing complexity in military exercises, interoperability, and entanglements. Military-related activities, including joint exercises, meetings among defence officials and service staff, port calls, and the military officials’ participation in events and conferences, have seen a noticeable rise, increasing from 38 in 2018 to 53 by 2023 and counting. In 2023, Australia’s inaugural hosting of the Malabar exercise—a quadrilateral naval exercise involving the US, Japan, Australia, and India—demonstrated the aggregation of anti-submarine activities, air defence and gunnery exercises, and the integration of communication operations along with replenishment practices.

In its 2023 edition of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour—a regionally-tailored multilateral defence exercise—an Indian Navy maritime patrol aircraft, P-8I Neptune, and Australia’s P-8A Poseidon aircraft engaged in a joint maritime interoperability training session. In the same year, India’s INS VAGIR, made a port call to Perth—the farthest docking of an Indian submarine so far. Furthermore, the Indian Navy travelled to Australia’s Cocos Keeling Islands in the Indian Ocean region, which the Australian department of defence depicted as ‘a groundbreaking visit.’

Bilaterally, AUSINDEX—a biennial maritime exercise—concluded its 5th edition in 2023 on complex maritime operations involving aircraft and maritime patrolling jets. Also, AUSTRAHIND, a joint Indian and Australian army exercise, carried out sub-conventional operations curated to manage contingencies in arid conditions and a semi-urban landscape in its recent edition. In addition, India participated as an observer in TALISMAN SABRE, a multilateral exercise, in 2023 (for the second time), and in KAKADU, a multinational exercise, in 2022. In a way, bilateral military entanglements aid participation in multilateral exercises by enhancing operational familiarity between military hardware and embracing joint practices.

India’s inaugural participation in PITCH BLACK—a multinational air defence exercise—in 2018 recorded the first case of ‘mid-air refuelling’ between India’s Su-30MKI and a RAAF aircraft (KC-30A), paving the way for a bilateral air-to-air refuelling agreement in November 2024. Such an arrangement will enhance the operational capacity of the Indian Navy’s P-8I Neptune surveillance aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region. As a result, the rapid transformation in naval exchanges and defence entanglements was essentially facilitated through the signing of the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement in June 2020, which mandated complex military engagement and logistical cooperation to enhance military cooperation between the countries. More specifically, in 2021, the Australian government dispatched its inaugural liaison officer to the India Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, maintained by the Indian Navy, to enable maritime situational awareness with the intent to secure sea lanes of communication.

Defence science and industry collaboration has made initial strides, with the participation of Indian defence industry partners in the 2024 Indian Ocean Security and Defence Conference to boost defence industry and start-up collaboration. Previously, Thales Australia exported mine-sweeping systems to India, and a similar potential for defence trade remains between both countries.

To begin with, military exercises could extend beyond individual service levels and be jointly pursued—similar to India’s Tiger Triumph exercise with the United States. Furthermore, these exercises can be designed to emulate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) scenarios and simulate military contingencies.

Also, Australia does not have a National Security Council or National Security Advisor (NSA), making an NSA-level mechanism inconceivable—yet having one would help Australia better coordinate and engage in the growing number of global NSA-level dialogues. The recommendation for such a mechanism was officially raised in the 2009 Security Cooperation arrangement between India and Australia. India already has dedicated NSA-level working mechanisms with countries like the US, Russia, and Japan. India even has one with China under special representative-level talks. Such dedicated institutional mechanisms help India in continuing dialogue on mutual security issues with Australia.

Other potential areas for collaboration can include surveillance and reconnaissance, marine warfare, and armed unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly spearheaded by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and tech start-ups that can offer innovative solutions. The INDUS-X bilateral defence technology partnership between India and the U.S. provides a structured template for exploring potential bilateral collaboration.

Finally, convergences in Quad have become more pertinent. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021, Australia and India worked together in Quad to deliver 400 million vaccines, and this proven collaboration offers significant policy scope to coordinate activities at minilateral and multilateral setups in the medical and humanitarian sectors. Given America’s inward focus, India and Australia can explore leadership roles in Quad because of their growing strategic interests, regional influence, and shared commitment to a stable and rules-based order.

This article is authored by Rishi Gupta, assistant director, and Rahul Jaybhay, research analyst, Asia Society Policy Institute, Delhi.