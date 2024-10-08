India and the evolving geopolitics of Eurasia

Global interest has long been focused on Eurasia, a region of tremendous geopolitical significance because of its strategic position and abundance of natural resources. The crisis between Russia and Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 and is still continuing, has shown the changing dynamics of Eurasian geopolitics. China's growing regional influence is a major driving force behind these geopolitical shifts. China is profoundly influencing the geopolitics of Eurasia as it broadens its economic and political influence. However, China's expanding ties with Central Asia will have long-term effects. Post-Ukraine War, there is also a renewed interest in the United States (US)-led West to reshape their engagement with the post-Soviet countries. All these factors are changing the balance of power, redefining strategic alliances, and the obvious threat to Russian dominance. The changing positions of other actors, including Turkey and Iran, also influence the complex web of Eurasian geopolitics. These entities actively influence Eurasia's political landscape, adding to the region's complicated relationships and the possibility of geopolitical contestation. International Relations

Strategically located at the intersection of Eurasia, Central Asia is not just a region but also a focal point of fierce geopolitical rivalry. The area has created a coherent framework for regional integration, with its five sovereign republics pursuing practical foreign policies and continuing domestic reforms. This opens up numerous opportunities for other nations to increase their engagement. In the backdrop of revived geopolitical interests in Central Asia following the Ukraine crisis, Central Asian states remain committed to a multi-vector foreign policy, aggressively managing their interactions with Russia, China, the US, and western countries. These republics shape their own futures via smart negotiations and active involvement, rather than being passive viewers of the complex geopolitical setting.

In the wake of the Ukraine crisis, the US and western nations have viewed it as an opportunity to revitalize their Central Asia policy. This year, there have been several high-level visits, including the first-ever visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Additionally, for the first time, Central Asian countries held a C5+1 summit with the US and Germany. The renewed interest in the West primarily aims to weaken Russian influence in Central Asia and prevent these countries from helping Moscow evade sanctions. Despite widespread anti-Russia narratives, Moscow remains the most influential power in the region.

India’s ties with the Eurasian region have also seen significant progress recently. As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, India has adopted a pragmatic approach to handling its relations with Russia and western countries. New Delhi demonstrated strategic autonomy by carefully navigating its foreign policy decisions to safeguard its national interests while engaging with both global powers. Trade with Russia has grown exponentially, and India’s South Caucasus policy has also been boosted. Central Asia is the core of India’s Eurasian strategy, and momentum has been recorded in India’s relations with Central Asia in recent years. India has the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) presidency for 2022-23.

Under its SCO chairmanship, India has set up new pillars of cooperation among the members of SCO, such as traditional medicine, start-ups and innovation, digital inclusion, youth empowerment, and shared Buddhist heritage. This has further given impetus to India- Central Asia relations. The 23rd SCO summit was held virtually on July 4, 2023 under India’s presidency. The New Delhi Declaration was signed by member nations, stating that the international community must work together to counter terrorist, separatist, and extremist groups. Particular attention should be paid to preventing the spread of religious intolerance, aggressive nationalism, ethnic and racial discrimination, xenophobia, and ideas of fascism and chauvinism. The leaders also adopted two thematic joint statements - one on cooperation in countering the radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism, and terrorism and the second on cooperation in digital transformation. India’s diplomatic ties with each Central Asian nation are showing promising advancement. However, the persistent connectivity issue poses a significant challenge, directly impacting trade and economic engagements. The timely development of the International North- South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port in Iran can transform India’s approach toward Central Asia.

Moreover, it is crucial to arrange bilateral state visits between India and Central Asian countries. Since 2015, Prime Minister (PM) Modi has not visited any Central Asian country (except for his participation in SCO Summits), and the current presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan have not made even a single official state visit to India. High-level bilateral visits are essential for building strong State-to-State relations. It is necessary to reinvigorate India's relations with Central Asia by making important decisions (to hold the India-Central Asia Dialogue and India-Central Asia Summit) at the highest level and exploring new areas of cooperation.

In conclusion, the evolving geopolitics of Eurasia, particularly from an Indian perspective, presents a complex landscape shaped by the interplay of major global powers such as Russia, China, the US, and the European Union. The recent Russia-Ukraine conflict has further underscored the changing dynamics in the region, particularly in Central Asia. As India continues to navigate its relations with Russia and western countries tactfully, its strategic engagement with Central Asia needs to be revitalised. The region's rich potential and the challenges posed by connectivity issues highlight the need for proactive measures to enhance trade and diplomatic ties. With the development of critical infrastructure projects like the INSTC and the Chabahar Port, India's approach toward Central Asia holds promise for transformation and increased collaboration in the years to come.

This article is authored by Pravesh Kumar Gupta, associate fellow (Eurasia), Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi.