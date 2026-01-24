Indo-Southeast Asian relations and the ethics of transnational mobility

The contemporary landscape of Indo-Southeast Asian relations is increasingly defined by the burgeoning phenomenon of outbound tourism, a sector that has transitioned from a mere leisure activity to a critical pillar of regional diplomacy and economic integration. Within the framework of India’s Act East policy, the movement of people across borders serves as a tangible manifestation of geopolitical rapprochement. Recent years have witnessed a paradigm shift in the accessibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for Indian nationals, facilitated by the strategic liberalisation of visa requirements in nations such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. However, as the volume of human capital transfer increases, the necessity for a sophisticated understanding of mindful travel becomes paramount. The reputation of the Indian traveller is no longer an individual concern but a collective asset that influences bilateral perceptions, international legal standing, and the long-term sustainability of regional cooperation. Indian Tourism(Unsplash)

From an economic perspective, the influx of Indian tourists serves as a vital component of the tourism multiplier effect within the host economies. Tourism is rarely an isolated sector; it is intrinsically linked to foreign exchange earnings, infrastructure development, and the stimulation of local small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). For nations like Thailand and Vietnam, where tourism constitutes a significant percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Indian market represents a resilient and high-growth demographic. However, the economic benefits of tourism are contingent upon social harmony. When tourist behaviour aligns with local expectations, it encourages further investment in bilateral travel corridors. Conversely, social friction resulting from cultural misunderstandings can lead to a soft power deficit, where the economic gains are overshadowed by the social costs of managing unruly or insensitive visitor populations.

In the realm of international relations, the individual traveller functions as an informal envoy, a concept often referred to as Track II Diplomacy. Every interaction between a visitor and a host national contributes to the broader narrative of the home country’s cultural identity. In Southeast Asian societies, where the concepts of social harmony and saving face, a complex sociological construct involving honour, dignity, and public reputation, are deeply embedded, the conduct of tourists is scrutinised with particular rigour. Disregard for local etiquette is rarely viewed as a personal lapse; rather, it is often extrapolated as a reflection of the guest nation’s collective values. Therefore, maintaining positive perceptions is essential for ensuring that the diplomatic goodwill currently enjoyed by Indian passport holders remains intact. Should a demographic become synonymous with social disruption, host governments may face domestic pressure to reconsider visa-free privileges or implement more stringent entry requirements, thereby hindering the ease of mobility that underpins current bilateral agreements.

The legal dimensions of international travel are equally critical and frequently misunderstood. While the principle of ignorantia juris non excusat (ignorance of the law is no excuse) is a cornerstone of global jurisprudence, it takes on heightened significance in Southeast Asia, where certain legislative frameworks are considerably more stringent than those in the Indian subcontinent. For instance, the legal doctrine of lèse-majesté in Thailand, which provides for severe penalties for any perceived insult to the monarchy, represents a nexus between cultural reverence and strict criminal law. Similarly, the legal landscape regarding narcotics and electronic cigarettes in the region is defined by a zero-tolerance approach. Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, while the Indian government can provide consular assistance to its citizens abroad, it cannot interfere in the sovereign judicial processes of the host state. Thus, a tourist’s failure to adhere to lex loci (the law of the place) not only results in personal catastrophe but also places an administrative and diplomatic burden on the sending state’s foreign missions.

Furthermore, the sanctity of religious and state symbols in Southeast Asia necessitates a high degree of decorum. In jurisdictions such as Cambodia and Indonesia, temples are not merely historical artefacts but active sites of religious observance. The secular-tourist gaze often clashes with the sacred-resident experience when visitors fail to observe codes of dress and silence. Academic discourse on sustainable tourism has increasingly moved beyond environmental conservation to include socio-cultural sustainability. This involves the preservation of the sanctity of space. Wearing revealing attire or engaging in intrusive photography at sites like Angkor Wat or Borobudur is not merely a breach of etiquette but an affront to the host nation’s cultural sovereignty. Adherence to these norms is, therefore, an act of legal and moral compliance that facilitates the continued openness of these heritage sites to the global community.

The spatial dynamics of tourism also play a role in shaping regional perceptions. The friction observed in high-density areas, such as airports, hotels, and public transport hubs, often stems from differing cultural interpretations of public space and noise. Many Southeast Asian cultures prioritise quietude and collective order in public spheres. The phenomenon of 'loud tourism' or the monopolisation of communal areas by large groups can be perceived as an intrusive assertion of presence that disrupts local social equilibrium. Respecting the 'proxemics' of the host culture, the study of how people use space, is essential for mitigating the over-tourism sentiment that is currently rising in many global hotspots. By adhering to queuing systems and maintaining modest noise levels, Indian tourists contribute to an atmosphere of mutual respect, reinforcing the image of India as a nation of sophisticated and globalised citizens.

Sustainability in tourism also extends to the ethical treatment of the local economy and the environment. While the practice of bargaining is a common feature of Asian marketplaces, it must be contextualised within the framework of fair trade and economic empathy. Aggressive haggling over negligible amounts can be detrimental to the micro-economies of local vendors, for whom these transactions are a primary source of sustenance. Similarly, the ethical treatment of wildlife, a significant draw for tourism in the region, is increasingly being codified into law. Many Southeast Asian nations are transitioning away from exploitative animal tourism, such as elephant trekking, towards conservation-based models. Indian tourists, by choosing accredited sanctuaries over cruel attractions, align themselves with international standards of animal welfare and environmental ethics, thereby enhancing their status as 'conscious consumers' on the global stage.

The ease of travel currently enjoyed by Indian citizens in Southeast Asia is a direct result of decades of diplomatic negotiation and economic synergy. However, this privilege is not static; it is a dynamic relationship that requires constant cultivation at both the State and individual levels. As India continues to ascend as a global power, the conduct of its citizens abroad will increasingly be seen as a metric of its soft power and cultural maturity. By navigating the complexities of local laws, respecting the nuances of social harmony, and engaging ethically with host economies, Indian travellers can ensure that they are viewed not merely as a source of revenue, but as respected partners in a shared regional future. The goal of mindful travel is to foster a symbiotic relationship where the presence of the visitor is seen as a genuine contribution to the host nation's social and economic fabric.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.