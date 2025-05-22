Kashmir: Interfaith harmony as a catalyst for change

Kashmir, often called paradise on earth, is not only renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty but also for its rich cultural heritage and unique social fabric. Central to this fabric is Kashmiriyat, an age-old ethos embodying communal harmony, tolerance, and coexistence among the region’s diverse religious communities: Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists. This cultural essence transcends mere religious identity, fostering a shared sense of belonging, mutual respect, and peace among Kashmiris. In light of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, which shook the Valley’s delicate communal balance, the enduring power of Kashmiriyat once again became evident. Despite the horror of violence, the local response was overwhelmingly unified, emphasizing solidarity rather than division, and proving that Kashmiriyat remains a living, breathing force within the valley. To truly appreciate Kashmir’s essence and envision its future development socially, economically, and politically it is crucial to understand this interfaith impact and cultural harmony. Kashmir (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

The term Kashmiriyat gained prominence in the 20th century to describe Kashmir’s distinct pluralistic culture, which evolved over centuries by blending elements of Sufi Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. Unlike popular narratives that focus solely on conflict and strife, Kashmiriyat provides a refreshing perspective centered on shared values and coexistence. Historically, Kashmir has been a mosaic of communities living side by side, with interfaith interactions deeply embedded in everyday life, language, customs, and festivals. For instance, Sufi shrines attract devotees from all religions, and Hindu festivals like Shivratri are celebrated by Muslims as part of a collective Kashmiri identity. The teachings of revered saint-poets such as Lal Ded and Nund Rishi, who preached tolerance and spiritual unity, further fortified this inclusive culture. This spirit of coexistence is not only a social ideal but also a practical reality in a region marked by geographic and demographic diversity. It has fostered resilience that has enabled Kashmir to endure various political upheavals and external pressures over the centuries.

In today’s Kashmir, despite ongoing conflict and political challenges, Kashmiriyat continues to shape the social fabric powerfully. The recent Pahalgam attack, which targeted a popular tourist destination, could have easily deepened communal rifts. Instead, it evoked a profound sense of unity among different communities. Kashmiri Muslims and Hindus came together in grief, offering support to victims and publicly condemning violence in unison. Peace marches and solidarity events saw participation across faiths, reinforcing the notion that Kashmiri identity transcends religious boundaries. This collective response not only reaffirms Kashmiriyat’s resilience but also challenges the prevalent narrative of sectarian hatred, showing that the valley’s people remain deeply committed to peace and co-existence. Such interfaith harmony is indispensable for social stability, which in turn is the foundation for any genuine economic and political progress.

The cultural essence embedded in Kashmiriyat is a powerful foundation for the valley’s socio-economic development. Kashmir’s economy has historically been intertwined with its rich cultural heritage, handicrafts like pashmina shawls, carpet weaving, and papier-mâché art, as well as tourism, have been key drivers of livelihood. This cultural identity is the region’s greatest asset, and nurturing Kashmiriyat can transform Kashmir into a vibrant hub of cultural tourism, attracting visitors not only for its scenic beauty but also for its spiritual and cultural richness. A society rooted in peace and mutual respect is more likely to attract investment and foster entrepreneurship. Supporting cooperative ventures that unite artisans from diverse communities can enhance economic interdependence and social cohesion, creating jobs and empowering marginalized groups, especially women. By embracing the collective cultural heritage, Kashmir can develop sustainable economic models that reduce social fissures and contribute to lasting prosperity.

Politically, Kashmiriyat offers a framework for inclusive governance and dialogue, which is desperately needed in the region. By emphasising a shared cultural identity rather than sectarian divisions, Kashmiriyat can promote reconciliation, peace-building, and trust between communities and with governing authorities. An inclusive political environment that respects the pluralistic ethos of Kashmiriyat can reduce alienation, especially among young people, and create a participatory political culture vital for democratic stability. This requires policies that recognize and promote local culture through education, support community-led peace initiatives, and ensure that political representation reflects the diverse voices of Kashmir’s population. Such an approach would not only strengthen the social fabric but also help heal wounds inflicted by years of conflict.

While challenges such as ongoing violence, political uncertainties, and external pressures persist, Kashmiriyat remains a beacon of hope and resilience. The response to the Pahalgam attack demonstrated that Kashmiriyat is not a mere historical concept but a vibrant, living force capable of guiding the region through difficult times. To build on this strength, concerted efforts must be made to empower interfaith platforms, invest in cultural education, and develop economic policies that integrate traditional crafts and tourism with modern opportunities.

Politically, an inclusive and culturally sensitive governance model is essential for sustainable peace.

Kashmiriyat is the soul of Kashmir, a testament to the enduring power of interfaith harmony and shared humanity in a region often seen through the prism of conflict. It is this spirit that has allowed Kashmir to survive decades of turmoil and still aspire toward peace and prosperity. The recent tragedy in Pahalgam, rather than fracturing the community, highlighted Kashmiriyat’s strength as Muslims and Pandits united in grief and hope. Embracing and nurturing this unique cultural essence can unlock Kashmir’s immense potential for socio-economic revival and political stability. The path forward lies in recognising diversity as a source of strength rather than division, enabling Kashmir to emerge as a beacon of co-existence and development in South Asia.

This article is authored by Gunwant Singh, scholar, international relations and security studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.