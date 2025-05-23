Kashmir’s path to reconciliation

The revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 marked a pivotal juncture in the constitutional and political trajectory of post-Independence India. The move, hailed by some as a necessary integration and criticised by others as constitutional overreach, continues to be debated in legal and political forums. Yet, beyond the polemics, the developments in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years merit closer, empirically grounded attention. Following the peaceful conduct of the 2024 assembly elections, emerging trends suggest a region gradually shifting towards developmental politics, democratic engagement, and economic normalisation, even as persistent security threats continue to test this trajectory. Kashmir (Photo By Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

A stark reminder of these enduring threats was the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2024, where innocent civilians were gunned down point-blank. The incident, aimed at undermining peace and instilling fear, highlighted the challenges that continue to shadow the Union Territory. However, the public response was markedly different from past reactions. Instead of retreat, the people responded with collective defiance and solidarity. Communities across regions reaffirmed their commitment to peace, rejecting separatist narratives and violence. In doing so, they signalled a broader, more consequential shift, a reorientation away from grievance-led politics towards democratic participation and developmental aspirations.

This shift is perhaps most visibly reflected in economic indicators. With the removal of restrictive legal frameworks and land ownership limitations, Jammu and Kashmir has attracted investment proposals exceeding ₹80,000 crore since 2020. Key sectors such as IT services, food processing, logistics, renewable energy, and tourism have shown promise. Infrastructure upgrades, including the Zojila Tunnel and expanded highway networks, have strengthened regional connectivity and market integration. Industrial clusters in Jammu and Budgam are helping create a more enabling environment for entrepreneurship and private enterprise, even in the face of sporadic violence.

Traditional sectors such as horticulture and handicrafts, long integral to the region’s economy, are also showing signs of revival. Apple growers now benefit from modernised cold storage and expanded access to e-market platforms. Artisans, supported by tourism-linked demand and cultural promotion schemes, are seeing renewed opportunities. These changes are slowly bringing informal sectors under regulatory oversight, enhancing protections and income stability despite efforts by extremist elements to destabilise such progress.

Tourism, often a barometer of public confidence, has rebounded strongly. Over two crore visitors arrived in 2023, the highest on record. While pilgrimage tourism to sites like Vaishno Devi remains significant, the return of leisure tourism and international attention, such as the G20 working group meeting in Srinagar, indicates a deeper normalisation.

Perhaps the most significant, though less quantifiable, development is the shift in political participation and public discourse. The 2024 assembly elections, with over 56% voter turnout, including strong participation in previously alienated districts of South and Central Kashmir, represent a milestone. The diversity of candidates, first-time aspirants, women, and independents, coupled with an issue-based campaign focusing on employment, education, and governance, suggests a maturing political environment. Notably, this democratic engagement endured despite the April attack, underscoring a public resolve to uphold institutional processes.

This political re-engagement is mirrored in the attitudes of the youth. Increasingly, young Kashmiris are opting for careers in professional services, entrepreneurship, sports, and creative sectors. Enrolment in national-level competitive exams, central government employment schemes, and scholarship programmes has steadily increased. Women-led self-help groups have proliferated, aided by local and central initiatives. Significantly, social media, which once amplified disaffection, is now equally a platform for civic pride and personal achievement. Civil society responses to the Pahalgam attack, especially youth-led volunteerism and community solidarity, further reveal an emerging cohort invested in stability and integration.

Enhanced security dynamics have supported this societal shift. Incidents of stone-pelting, shutdowns, and militant recruitment have declined. The recalibration of the security presence has allowed greater normalcy, especially in urban and educational spaces. Institutions that were previously disrupted, such as schools and colleges, are functioning with more consistency. Internet access, though not without occasional curbs, has largely stabilised. The swift and coordinated response to the April 22 attack by both state agencies and civil society illustrates the evolving contours of a more embedded and effective security framework.

Nonetheless, significant challenges remain. Core political grievances, especially those relating to identity, federalism, and representation, have not disappeared. Economic disparities persist, particularly in remote areas and among marginalised communities. Environmental concerns ranging from the ecological impact of unregulated tourism to water stress pose emerging threats that require urgent policy attention. Furthermore, the persistence of terrorism, exemplified by the April attack, indicates that certain actors remain committed to destabilisation and must be addressed with a mix of vigilance and engagement.

Yet, the direction of change is worth noting. Jammu and Kashmir appears to be transitioning from a paradigm of exceptionalism and grievance to one grounded in rights-based governance, political participation, and economic opportunity. The electorate’s engagement in the 2024 elections, the resilience shown in the aftermath of terrorist violence, and the broadening social consensus around peace and development collectively indicate cautious but growing optimism.

The events of April 22 did not deter the region from its course; they reinforced the stakes of its journey. As Jammu and Kashmir continues to reorient itself within the broader constitutional and political framework of the Indian Union, its future will depend as much on sustained investment and inclusive governance as on empathy, cultural respect, and credible dialogue. The transition underway is fragile, but it is real, and its success will require continued trust-building, not just between state and citizen, but among communities themselves.

This article is authored by Gunwant Singh, scholar, international relations and security studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.