Kazan Summit: Turning point for Brics global influence

The 16th Brics Summit held on October 22-24 in Kazan, Russia carries immense significance as it convenes for the first time after the group's recent expansion, which welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates into its fold. This enlargement enriches the bloc’s diversity, now encompassing nations from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The mosaic nature of Brics is indeed one of the Brics’ greatest strengths. The diversity brings together a wide range of cultures, economies, and perspectives. With nearly 50% of the global population and approximately 35% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) represented, Brics has solidified its position as a formidable force in international affairs. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a plenary session of the BRICS 2024 Summit in Kazan (via REUTERS)

The theme for the Kazan summit this year was Strengthening Multilaterism for Equitable Global Development and Security. The leaders after the summit came up with Kazan Declaration but no new Brics currency as speculated. The comprehensive 134-point Kazan Declaration outlines several key points, including a commitment to amplifying the ‘Voice of the Global South’ and the significance of the India-Africa Forum Summit. The declaration expresses support for India's candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028 and recognised the country's initiative in establishing the International Big Cats Alliance. The declaration further encourages the creation of incubation and startup centres through the BRICS Startup Forum to foster innovation and knowledge transfer. The declaration also addresses cross-border terrorism by endorsing the Brics Counter Terrorism Action Plan and calls for the swift finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. It acknowledges the importance of cooperation in traditional medicine and digital health.

In the Kazan Declaration, Brics has emphasised the importance of creating greater engagement from emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs), as well as least developed nations, particularly in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Recognising the immense potential of Brics nations in nuclear medicine, the group has enthusiastically embraced the establishment of a Brics Working Group on Nuclear Medicine. In a groundbreaking move, Brics has also launched its inaugural Brics Health Journal and initiated the formation of the Brics Medical Association. Brics has further approved the significance of biodiversity conservation, emphasising the need to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

In the Kazan Declaration, the group has justified its united stance on the horrific developments in West Asia including situation in Lebanon. The declaration expresses concern over the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures, such as sanctions on the global economy. It further emphasises the need for reform in the international financial system to ensure more inclusive and equitable global economic governance. At a time when the world is facing food crisis, Russia’s initiative to establish a Brics Grain Exchange is highly effective.

Brics stands as a remarkably diverse and eclectic coalition, marked by its members' vast differences in geography, culture, and governance. This assembly encompasses a spectrum of political systems, including vibrant democracies, authoritarian regimes, and traditional monarchies. In terms of economy, the disparities are just as striking; for example, China boasts a staggering GDP of approximately $18 trillion, while India follows with under $4 trillion, and South Africa's economy is around $400 billion.

Brics serves as an essential platform for South-South cooperation, enabling developing nations to collaboratively pursue their common interests and objectives.

Although they lack an effective payment mechanism yet the united bloc can negotiate better terms in international trade and finance, promote sustainable development, and address shared challenges such as climate change and food security. Initiatives like the New Development Bank, established by Brics, further illustrate this collaboration, as it provides funding for infrastructure projects in member states and beyond, enhancing economic growth and stability.

Brics has now surpassed the G7 in global GDP share, evolving from an economic bloc into a pragmatic political entity. In this new role, Brics must honour its commitments and ensure that the voices of all member nations are heard, rather than allowing a few superpowers to dominate the bloc. The West should not perceive Brics as an adversarial coalition. Although its member countries are non-Western, this distinction does not inherently render the group anti-western; rather, it signifies a diversification of global perspectives and interests.

This article is authored by Ayanangsha Maitra, journalist and research coordinator, Center for Geoeconomics for the Global South, Dubai.