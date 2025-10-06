Starmer's India visit: Cementing a new era of ties

The upcoming visit by UK Prime Minister (PM) Keir Starmer to India in October 2025 is politically significant as it reinforces the new era of cooperation established by the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA). As his first official visit to India as PM, it serves to consolidate economic gains and deepen strategic ties across key sectors. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Reuters)

The visit is focused on strengthening the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which was signed in July 2025 during PM Narendra Modi's trip to the UK. The meeting is intended to capitalise on the momentum from PM Modi's visit and discuss opportunities arising from the FTA. Both leaders will engage with business and industry leaders in Mumbai to promote trade and investment under the new agreement.

The collaboration on trade is set against the backdrop of global turbulence and trade protectionism from the US, offering both countries a more resilient partnership. The leaders are expected to exchange views on wider regional and global matters, including global economic security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Beyond trade, the visit aims to advance the broader Vision 2035 roadmap for strategic partnership. Talks will focus on technology cooperation, including Artificial Intelligence, digital infrastructure, fintech, and cybersecurity. The leaders will also attend the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.

The visit builds on progress made on a Defence Industrial Roadmap to promote collaboration in co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence products. Following high-level agreements in 2025, the India-UK defence industrial map is defined by a strategic 10-year roadmap focused on co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies. This collaboration marks a significant shift from a buyer-seller dynamic to one of joint innovation and industrial partnership.

The visit is also an opportunity to make progress on sensitive, long-standing issues that have previously strained relations. India is expected to press for faster cooperation on the extradition of high-profile individuals like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, which has been a point of friction. Discussions are likely to cover migration and visa rules, which have historically been a complex part of the negotiations. The new FTA already includes a Double Contributions Convention to ease the movement of professionals.

As the first visit to India for a UK PM from the Labour Party since taking office in July 2024, the trip carries significant political weight. For PM Starmer, the visit signals Labour's commitment to prioritising trade and diplomatic engagement with key partners in the Indo-Pacific, a crucial element of the Global Britain strategy post-Brexit. For India, welcoming the UK PM reinforces the idea of the "living bridge"—the strong cultural and personal connections between the two nations, supported by a large Indian diaspora in the UK. The reciprocal nature of the visits—Modi to the UK in July, followed by Starmer's trip to India—emphasises that the relationship is a priority for both governments, regardless of who is in power.

Current obstacles to India-UK relations include difficulties finalising a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), India's concerns over anti-India extremist groups operating in the UK, and tensions surrounding visa and migration policies. While a partial trade agreement was reached in July 2025, several thorny issues remain unresolved. India and the UK have struggled to reconcile their different priorities in trade talks. India desires increased mobility for its skilled professionals in sectors like IT and healthcare, while the UK prioritises reducing tariffs on its automobile and alcoholic beverage exports.

Even with the partial FTA agreed in 2025, trade barriers persist. India's tariffs on certain UK goods remain high, while the UK's non-tariff barriers related to standards and regulations affect Indian exports. The final agreement reportedly does not address market access for British legal services. The UK has been hesitant to liberalise visa access for Indian workers and students, a major Indian demand. While recent agreements have facilitated the temporary movement of some skilled workers, overall UK immigration policy remains restrictive.

Khalistani extremism poses significant challenges for India. India has repeatedly raised concerns about extremist activities by Khalistani separatists operating in the UK. Incidents, including the vandalism of the Indian High Commission in London in 2023 and ongoing anti-India protests, have created diplomatic tensions.

Extradition hurdles are also a problem. India's repeated requests for the extradition of individuals wanted for financial crimes and terrorism have stalled. The inability to extradite high-profile fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi remains a major sore point.

India's long-standing commitment to strategic autonomy creates friction with the UK and other western nations. New Delhi maintains close relations with countries that have difficult or adversarial relationships with the UK, such as Russia and Iran. India's dependency on Russian military equipment and energy supplies limits its alignment with the UK, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine. India's policy of strategic autonomy conflicts with the UK's foreign policy positions, such as its stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Years of political instability and rapid leadership changes in the UK delayed progress on bilateral relations and the FTA. The new Labour government has committed to strengthening ties, but domestic challenges and its own immigration policies could still be an obstacle. Despite these hurdles, both countries have publicly committed to advancing the relationship, including finalising a comprehensive trade agreement.

For the UK, the visit showcases its commitment to strengthening alliances and securing trade deals beyond Europe following its departure from the European Union. It signals Labour's commitment to prioritising trade and diplomatic engagement with key partners in the Indo-Pacific, a crucial element of the Global Britain strategy post-Brexit. The visit serves to demonstrate that the two nations are committed to a modern, forward-looking relationship built on mutual economic and strategic priorities and reinforces the shared vision for a forward-looking partnership, aiming to strengthen economic, technological, and strategic links.

This article is authored by Prabhu Dayal, former ambassador, New Delhi.