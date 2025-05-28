The northeast region’s place in India’s Indo-Pacific vision

India’s northeast region (NER) features prominently in its Indo-Pacific vision and strategic calculations. The vast natural resources of NER and its geographical proximity to neighbouring countries in the Indo-Pacific region make it attractive for increased involvement of industry and the development of trade linkages. Socio-cultural affinities found across the borders of the region also carry potential for synergy in cooperation endeavours. This brief assesses the factors that can lend traction to the potential of the region. It explores the role which NER can play in furthering India’s flagship policies such as ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’. The brief argues for a nuanced foreign policy strategy that takes cognisance of the dynamics unique to the region. Andaman and Nicobar Islands(Twitter/Indian Navy)

India’s NER occupies a prominent place in its vision of diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. The region has vast natural resources, and thereby great potential for increased industry and trade with the Indo-Pacific, since it is physically closer to the latter and has greater socio-cultural links with it than the rest of the country. This brief looks at how the potential can be realised, and the role the northeast plays in furthering India’s flagship policies such as ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’. It will examine the extent to which the northeast can attract foreign direct investment (FDI), boosting internal development and making it a growth hub.

However, the brief also notes, achieving the northeast’s potential is contingent upon the region—which has a troubled history—maintaining peace and stability, as well as on a more nuanced Indian foreign policy strategy. It cannot be assumed that the northeast can be pivotal to India’s Indo-Pacific policy simply based on its potential. Foreign-policymakers must take cognisance of local resistance to development projects, as well as suspicions of the Centre’s mainstreaming designs. India must reorient its approach to link domestic-focused bureaucratic structures with those involved with foreign policy, so that they jointly approach the northeast in a more sensitive manner. The northeast is India’s domestic responsibility as well as its foreign policy asset. Both regional sentiment and industrial potential should get equal attention.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Sreya Maitra, ORF, New Delhi.