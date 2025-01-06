The role of India’s private sector in economic relations with Russia (1991-2024)

India and Russia are showing an appetite for continued economic engagement. Bilateral trade increased exponentially from $12.34 billion in 2022 to $65 billion in 2023; the target is $100 billion by 2030. To achieve such a level of economic cooperation, the private sector in both countries will need to increase their participation. This brief assesses the presence of India’s private sector in Russia and evaluates the potential for enhanced relations. Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia (via REUTERS)

In 2023, India’s trade with Russia was recorded at $65 billion, significantly higher than the $12.34 billion in 2022, and more than double the target of $30 billion set by both countries in 2019. This growth in trade was mainly due to discounted energy imports from Russia amid its ongoing war in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions. Today, India is a major trading partner for Russia, with the bilateral trade dominated by Russian exports to India. In recent years, two factors have influenced this growing economic relationship—first, Russian aggression in Ukraine since 2014 has resulted in a series of sanctions and trade restrictions, limiting its access to the European market; and second, economic growth in India has generated a higher demand for commodity goods such as metals, energy, and agricultural products.

Amid continued western sanctions, Russia will increasingly turn towards its east, including India, to bolster its economic interests. India, for its part, is keen to play a bigger role in improving Eurasian trade and connectivity and boosting its ties with the Eurasian market, particularly by utilising the International North-South Trade Corridor (INSTC) and the proposed Eastern Maritime Corridor. In July 2024, India and Russia set a bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030. While some assessments view this target as achievable, the private sector in both countries will need to increase their participation to achieve this level of economic cooperation.

This paper is authored by Rajoli Siddharth Jayaprakash, ORF.