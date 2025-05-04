UK-India collaboration for a sustainable future

In a world facing the impending realities of the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and social inequality, sustainable development is no longer an option—it is an imperative. As two of the world's leading economies, the UK and India are uniquely positioned to collaborate on solutions to build a greener and inclusive global economy. Both countries have complementary approaches to sustainable development and also consider businesses essential drivers of change. With an aim of a developed India, – Viksit Bharat 2047, India is at a significant juncture — benefitting from a technology-driven transformation, infrastructure development, favourable demographics, a productive workforce, and consistently high economic growth. The Developed India by 2047 is a commitment that includes a holistic take on overall socio-economic upliftment. A developed India would include high and stable economic growth, backed by a high quality of life which ensures access to education, health care and inclusive social services- essentially moving the needle towards a sustainable future. UK and India national flags (Shutterstock)

While economic growth matters, it is more important than ever that economies be designed to thrive and not grow to ensure that prosperity is sustainable and, in the long-term. India is in the right direction in with concerted efforts on sustainable development as part of its developmental planning, both at the national and the state level. This is reflected in its continued progress under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For example, SDG 7 India (Affordable and Clean Energy) is the highest scoring goal at 96, followed closely by SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) at 89 – both critical to quality of life. Urban development and sustainability have seen major strides with SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) rising from 39 in 2018 to 83 in 2023-24. India has made advancements on several fronts, including combating climate change, and strengthening the quality of education, specifically in pre-primary participation and literacy.

This was achieved by targeted government initiatives and contributions from non-governmental stakeholders such as civil society and businesses. Public-private partnerships, such as those driving renewable energy expansion and supporting India’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2070 (World Economic Forum), have been pivotal. British businesses have a strong presence and impact in India. The ‘Britain Meets India 2024’ report notes that 667 UK-owned companies generate more than ₹5082 billion in revenue and employ 523,000+ people in India (Grant Thornton, 2024). They are contributing directly to the SDGs through investments and approaching business through SDG lens, making it a part of business operations and supply chain, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under various goals: On affordable and clean Energy, on building resilient infrastructure and with the recently signed Technology Security Initiative (TSI).

We see that British firms are supporting s India achieve its plans to meet 50% of its electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2070, driving innovation for decarbonisation. Research projects aim to tackle critical issues such as food security, water management, and climate resilience.

This vision is increasingly being supported through collaborations such as those led by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and its initiatives like the Sustainable Development Alliance (SDA). These platforms not only bridge policy and business dialogues but also align with global goals such as the UN SDGs. As part of its recent targeted consultation of UK firms, we find that businesses are going beyond traditional CSR activities to integrate SDG impact into their core business- i.e.- operations, supply chain and employment etc. Businesses also made suggestions on barriers they felt in implementation, limited NGO collaboration is one of the main challenges, followed by policy clarity and lack of incentives.

Uk and India have previously shown their might in solving problems. UK scientists, researchers, and innovators have partnered with the Indian science and research institutions to find breakthroughs that benefit the UK, India, and other countries in areas such as health, agriculture, and climate. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Oxford University, AstraZeneca, and the Serum Institute of India working together led to vaccines for over a billion people, saving lives and mitigating the spread of the pandemic globally. With such examples in mind, in our report, we provide three overarching recommendations, we believe, will help accelerate progress.

· The UK and Indian governments become partners of choice in achieving their net-zero targets.

· Both countries co-develop solutions for SDG challenges such as food security, healthcare, and poverty alleviation

· A consistent and predictable environment for companies to contribute to SDGs in India through the right policies and regulatory guidelines

By focusing on inclusive development, fostering innovation, and strengthening international cooperation, UK and India can create a future that not only meets their economic goals but also upholds their commitment to global good.

This article is authored by Kishore Jayaraman, India Chair, UK-India Business Council, New Delhi.