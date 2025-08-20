UN’s renaissance: Navigating a multipolar world with emerging bipolarity

The United Nations (UN) was born out of the need for a neutral convenor in a world highly suspicious of unilateralism. However, immediately after its creation in 1945, it had to navigate a tight bipolarity and a Cold War between the US and the erstwhile Soviet Union. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, owing to the economic rise of countries like India, China, South Korea, Brazil and others, a multipolar world order emerged. The UN, despite facing several new challenges as opposed to the situation in 1945 and up to 1991, continued navigating through geopolitical storms. However, what was witnessed was increasing inefficiency, as its vetoes in the UN Security Council paralyse action on key conflicts. It was assumed that in a multipolar setup, the UN’s inclusivity would be its strength. However, in 2025, as geopolitical winds change again, the UN faces its own crossroads. FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo(REUTERS)

In the swirling vortex of geopolitics in 2025, the winds of change are unmistakable. The dominant rivalry in the international system is now between the US and China. However, the diffusion of power throughout the existing rules-based international order also cannot be wished away. The US under a second Trump administration, has pivoted inward, attempting an America First policy, which includes irrational trade skirmishes with foes like Beijing and friends, partners, and allies like India, the European Union (EU), Japan, Taiwan and South Korea alike. China meanwhile, once at the pinnacles of economic success, now grapples with domestic economic headwinds and a foreign policy shift from the Belt and Road exuberance to a more cautious stance propagating multilateralism, while still harbouring hegemonic aspirations. While the world stands divided in understanding which of these two powers--the US or China is more capable of leading the international system, middle powers like India, Brazil and the EU assert themselves, as regional alliances become increasingly commonplace. In this flux, the UN, while a relic of post-World War II optimism, also has an increased role as a vital arbiter, if it can adapt boldly.

If peacekeeping were taken as an indicator, it is seen that despite the world being increasingly divided, UN operations remain the primary tool for maintaining international security, albeit fraying relations and resource shortfalls reduce efficacy. The 2025 Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin had highlighted precisely this, while urging members to innovate for future missions and multipolarity. At least 305 million across the globe are still in need of aid, while the UN coordinates humanitarian efforts. From Gaza’s malnutrition crises to displacement in Sudan, there are examples galore and from across the globe.

A decline in multilateralism actually weakens institutions like the UN and the World Trade Organization (WTO), with stalled pollution talks to illustrate hurdles in negotiations. The US led order’s collapse, as Trump accelerates withdrawals, creates space for China to gain ground, without it yet having capacities for full replacement. Yet, this also creates opportunity, as a reformed UN could reclaim preventive diplomacy and peacebuilding.

Given Trump’s unpredictability and tendency to throw allies and partners under the bus, it is currently unclear what the U.S. actually wants. Trump’s lifting of restrictions on chip sales to China, his stalling of the impending ban of TikTok, his fawning praise of Xi Jinping, along with his irrational targeting of India for being the second largest buyer of Russian oil, while letting China go scot-free, signal at attempts at a G2 between the US and China. However, Trump also keeps emphasising his policies to Make America Great Again, which presumably mean the US wants to remain the leading actor of the international system. As far as China is concerned, it clearly wants to be the leading actor of the international system and wants the coveted position to itself. While Trump figures out what he sees the role of the US as either as a subservient partner to China or to continue being the hegemon of the system, other important players need to push for the reforms of the UN.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the UN. Interestingly, the UN thanks to the changing geopolitical headwinds, also stands at a pivotal juncture. The roles of both the US and China have been diminished, owing to their own economic policies which now force them to look inwards or to tweak their economic engagements abroad, with reduced roles. The need of the hour amidst geopolitical headwinds is to reduce domination and to create greater space for dialogue, and the UN, if empowered, is uniquely positioned to conduct it. To thrive, the UN must reform, and the first of many steps would be the expansion of the UNSC, for broader representation, enhancing legitimacy in multipolarity. A failure to adapt, risks irrelevance, while success holds promises of a more equitable world. The UN needs to be revitalised, lest the winds scatter global stability.

This article is authored by Sriparna Pathak, professor, China Studies and International Relations, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.