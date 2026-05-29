Build leaders so good that they leave

The real proof that you built something worth building? Every person who left your organisation and went on to found a company of their own. Leader (Pixabay/Representative)

That is the metric most organisations never track. And it is the most honest one there is.

Most companies have a leadership problem. They just misdiagnose it.

They think the problem is they haven't found the right people yet. So, they hire more seniors. They bring in someone with an impressive resume, pay a premium, and call it a strategy. Six months later, the organisation is still slow, still waiting for someone to make a call. The problem was never the hire. The problem is the environment that made the hire feel necessary in the first place.



And most of the time, what’s missing in that environment is not capability, but empathy. The ability to understand what is actually broken before trying to fix it. The ability to see the context people are operating in, not just the outcomes they are producing.



There is a belief quietly embedded in how most organisations think about leadership – that it is something you find, not something you grow. The celebrated move is always the hire: The right person, the right pedigree, the right experience, placed into the right seat. Nail that, and leadership takes care of itself.

It is worth pausing on that assumption. Because most companies that believe this have a leadership problem.

The leaders who actually endure – the ones who make sound decisions under pressure, who think beyond their function, who hold complexity without reaching for the nearest easy answer – are rarely ready-made. They were shaped. And the organisations that shaped them did not do it through frameworks or formal programmes. They did it by creating something far harder to design: a culture that expected people to think like founders.

We tend to romanticise the founder mindset, imagining it as a personality type; restless, wired differently, born with a certain hunger. But spend time with people who actually build things, and a different picture emerges. The founder mindset is less about temperament and more about orientation. It is about genuine ownership of outcomes. It is about caring whether something works, not just whether your part of it landed on time. It is about asking why before reaching for how. It is also about understanding the people and constraints behind the problem. Because without that, ownership becomes mechanical – focused on action, but disconnected from context. You cannot hire for that. You can only create the conditions for it or accidentally destroy them.

The real question, then, is not how to find people who already think this way. It is how to build the conditions in which this thinking becomes unremarkable, the norm rather than the exception.

One of the most reliable paths to that is deceptively unglamorous: let people move. Not only upward, but sideways, diagonally, into functions that feel unfamiliar and contexts that stretch them in ways a promotion never could. A person who has only ever worked in one function builds depth. A person who has moved across several builds something rarer – judgment. The ability to weigh competing priorities. To understand how a decision made in one corner of a business ripples into another. To sit with complexity long enough to find the right answer, not just the fastest one. That is the distance between a manager and a leader, and it is almost always built through experience, not instruction.

Cross-functional experience still gets treated as a risk in many organisations. What if the ramp-up takes too long? What if someone stronger exists for that role on paper? These are the wrong questions. The right question is: What happens to your organisation when every leader has only ever seen one part of it? You get fiefdoms. You get function-first thinking. You get people who are technically excellent and strategically blind. You get a company that moves slowly and calls it thoroughness. The leaders worth building are the ones who have been uncomfortable before – who walked into a new function without a safety net and had to earn the room. Who know what it feels like to be new again, to not have the answers, to have to listen before they speak. That experience does not show up on a resume. But it shows up in every room they walk into afterward.

People do not leave comfortable, containing jobs to start companies. They leave places that made them hungry that showed them what was possible and, whether by design or not, gave them the tools and the confidence to back themselves. If that number of alumni who went on to build something is low, your organisation was consuming people, not developing them. If it is growing, you were building something real, even for the ones who left to go build something of their own. That is not a retention failure. That is the whole point.

None of this happens without intention. And intention, in an organisation, shows up most clearly in what you choose to celebrate because what gets celebrated is what gets repeated. Recognition is one of the most powerful levers. Not recognition for tenure, or the safest win of the quarter, or the most polished presentation but for the quality of ownership. Celebrate the person who made the right call with half the information and owned it fully. Celebrate the one who fixed something broken that nobody asked them to fix. Celebrate the one who said the uncomfortable thing in the room that needed saying. Celebrate the one who took the time to understand before reacting. The one who listened fully before making the call. Do that consistently, visibly, and mean it and you start to shift what leadership looks like across your entire organisation, not just at the top.

Your leadership pipeline is probably not the group of people currently sitting in leadership roles. It is every person in your organisation who is being given the conditions to think bigger than their job description allows. They are waiting to be given a harder problem, a different room, a reason to care about the whole and not just their part of it.

The companies that build the next generation of leaders will not be distinguished by how well they hire. They will be distinguished by the courage to build cultures where ownership is expected, mobility is encouraged, and the founder mindset is not a rare trait you recruit for — it is simply how things are done here.

Stop looking outside. Start building the conditions inside. And if you do it well enough, some of them will leave to build something of their own.

That is not the cost of a great culture. That is the proof of one.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Niharika Mohanty, vice president, people, Eternal.