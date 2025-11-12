Is learning the real currency?

Every year, India celebrates National Education Day to honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country’s first education minister after Independence. But has it come down to an occasion, or a calendar event to talk about the transformative power of education? Or should it really be a moment of self-reflection? An expert said skill-based learning is essentially based on application of knowledge so supervised practice and immediate feedback become really important. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A famous saying by him notes, “Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.” But what does that really mean in 2025, when the world is undergoing a reset and technological advancements are radically reshaping job markets globally?

Particularly in India, where education or any form of learning, is often viewed through a return-on-investment (ROI) lens: Will I get a job after this?

India’s workforce today is a rare blend of generations. Those who began their careers in the 80s and 90s are still adapting to rapid technological shifts. Millennials or the zillennials, who entered the workforce in the 2000s or after, are far more flexible, products of the digital revolution. And GenZ, now the youngest segment of India Inc, are digital natives who think, communicate, and innovate in the language of technology. Together, these generations form a workforce unlike any other--diverse in experience, abundant in ambition, and united by the same challenge--staying relevant in an era defined by change.

Globally, a massive talent realignment is underway. Geopolitical shifts, visa restrictions, and economic slowdowns in markets like the US and Europe are redrawing migration flows. Amid this, India’s demographic dividend and digital infrastructure have positioned it as a credible alternative, a nation with scale, skill, and stability.

Government-led efforts such as Skill India, Digital India, and Startup India have accelerated access to education that’s more digital, inclusive, and outcome-driven. At the same time, India Inc. - from legacy Groups to tech majors, is investing heavily in learning-led competitiveness. Apprenticeships, internships, and large-scale skill programs are redefining India’s identity, from the world’s back office to a global talent powerhouse.

Yet, the opportunity ahead remains vast. According to CMIE estimates, India’s unemployment rate has hovered around 7.2% in 2025, and nearly 44.5% of Indians aged 20-24 remain unemployed, despite many holding graduate or postgraduate degrees. But there’s also a powerful countertrend: 58% of India’s workforce is now self-employed, a sign that professionals are moving from job dependency to entrepreneurial autonomy.

This dual reality captures India’s moment perfectly. We’ve built the foundation for a skilled nation, but the next decade will depend on how deeply we can embed continuous learning into our culture, not just to get jobs, but to stay relevant in a world where change never slows down

Another interesting trend to see, according to the India Skills Report 2025, only 54.8% of Indian graduates are considered employable, a reminder that degrees alone no longer guarantee relevance. And that’s exactly where the shift is happening. India is quietly witnessing a new revolution, one powered not by institutions, but by individuals.

Professionals are no longer waiting for opportunities; they’re creating them. India’s startup ecosystem--the world’s third largest, is powered largely by first-generation founders, with an average age of just 33.

This marks a decisive shift, from job-seeking to job-creating, from employment to innovation. But what truly fuels this movement isn’t just capital or policy; it’s curiosity. The ability to learn, adapt, and self-teach is fast becoming the real growth currency. Lifelong learning is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s the new professional capital that empowers individuals to pivot, experiment, and stay employable on their own terms. That mindset, of learning as freedom, not obligation is what will ultimately transform India from the world’s talent capital to its innovation capital.

If the 20th century was about access to education, the 21st is about access to relevant education. The half-life of skills is shrinking, what we learn today may not sustain us even a decade into the future.

In a world where technology resets the rules every few years, upskilling is no longer optional; it’s existential. Every professional, across age, role, or industry must now treat learning as a lifelong pursuit. When calculators first arrived, people feared they would replace human intelligence. Instead, they amplified it. The same holds true for AI and automation today, it’s not AI versus humans but AI with humans. The future will reward those who learn to collaborate with technology, not compete with it.

Across India, thousands of professionals are returning to learning, not out of compulsion, but curiosity. Some are deepening their expertise to cement leadership and credibility in their domains. Others are pivoting careers, exploring new-age certifications, or picking up instant, applied skills to stay relevant in the age of AI. The rise of stackable learning, short, modular credentials that build cumulatively over time, is also changing how professionals approach growth. It allows learners to layer knowledge, move between roles fluidly, and stay market-ready without stepping away from work. For a GenAI-powered workforce, learning isn’t just about employability anymore, it’s about evolution. That mindset of learning continuously is the true essence of National Education Day.

AI, automation, and digital transformation are sprinting ahead at record speed. If innovation is moving at 60 feet per second, our talent must move at least at 50. The distance between the two determines not just competitiveness, but economic resilience. India cannot afford complacency. We already have the people, policies, and platforms, what we now need is a shared national urgency to keep learning. Education can no longer be seen as a one-time milestone; it must evolve into a lifelong mindset. When governments prioritise skilling, when corporations invest in talent growth, and when individuals nurture curiosity as a habit, we create a self-reinforcing cycle of progress that keeps India future ready.

It’s time to recognise that India’s next education revolution will not be led by institutions alone, it will be driven by individuals. The classroom of the future isn’t defined by walls or whiteboards; it’s defined by intent and initiative. If we, as a nation, can embed lifelong learning into our cultural DNA, we won’t just prepare for the future, we’ll define it.

For too long, we’ve measured learning by its immediate return: Will this get me a job? But the real ROI of learning isn’t employment; it’s empowerment. It’s what allows a workforce to stay resilient when industries shift, technologies disrupt, or opportunities disappear. And this revolution must be both urban and rural.

Rural India today is not just a consumer of technology but an emerging contributor to it, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities fast becoming data-centre hubs, digital service ecosystems, and startup breeding grounds. The aspiration in these regions is no different from that of India’s metros; what’s missing is access and awareness. If India can democratise upskilling, taking digital learning, mentorship, and employability programs beyond cities - we can unlock a new layer of talent ready to power our AI-driven future. Because jobs may fuel the economy, but learning - everywhere, for everyone, will fuel India’s rise.

This article is authored by Rohit Sharma, president, Consumer Business, upGrad.