Skilling can bring people from the margins to the mainstream

India stands at the cusp of a demographic revolution, with its economy projected to reach $10 trillion by 2030. A key driver of this growth is the country's growing working-age population, many of them residing beyond metro cities with lack of access to basic resources. This demographic shift presents a significant opportunity to unlock the potential of India's human capital.

The secret to harnessing this potential lies in building a robust and inclusive skilling ecosystem, particularly for rural women and the youth. Inclusive skilling ensures equal access to training and development opportunities, regardless of location or background, enabling the integration of marginalised groups into the economy.

A recent World Bank’s report indicates how expanding access to skill education is one of the key catalysts to boosting employment and bridging the skill gap. Industry partnerships and focusing on broader employability skills can improve job opportunities, enhance individual livelihoods and further accelerate India’s journey toward achieving the Viksit Bharat vision.

Rural women and underprivileged youth in India face significant barriers to accessing technology, financial aid, and quality education. Studies indicate that 80% of the youth lack vocational training, with rural women often excluded due to social and economic barriers. This highlights the need for a skilling system focused on the underserved, creating pathways to skill, upskill, and reskill the population, integrating them into the mainstream economy.

Programmes should be designed with flexibility and compassion, offering flexible training schedules, childcare support, and transportation stipends to ensure inclusivity. The rise in female workforce participation is promising, but more efforts are needed to sustain this momentum. Financial and non-financial incentives, such as stipends and on-the-job training (OJT), are essential for engaging underprivileged communities, connecting learning to real-world work environments, and fast-tracking proficiency and confidence.

For example, as the automotive industry transitions to electric vehicles and advanced technologies, focused skilling programmes like Tata Motors’ Kaushalya Programme are bridging the skills gap. This programme has empowered over 16,000 individuals from marginalised backgrounds in three years through initiatives like ‘Learn and Earn’ apprenticeships and mechatronics training for ITI/12th pass graduates. It has achieved a 96% job placement rate, enhancing diversity with 23% women and underrepresented trainees, ensuring stable employment, fostering innovation, and offering clear paths for career advancement and further studies.

Initiatives such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Skill India Mission, and Startup India represent a significant commitment to enhancing human capital development. The Budget for 2024-25 emphasises job creation and skill enhancement. These targeted efforts are essential for aligning the expanding workforce with evolving industry requirements, fostering an innovative environment, and making an inclusive nation.

Additionally, industry collaboration, informed by insights from government skill missions, can design practical training programmes and standardise certifications. The World Bank’s $250 million Skill India Mission Operation (SIMO) is a key example. It supports the ministry of skill development (MSDE) and state skill development missions (SSDMs) by setting up district skill committees that train young people from rural areas in commercial and professional skills.

Private-Public Partnerships (PPPs) can augment training through industry-based learning, simultaneously addressing perceptions around skill-based careers. By highlighting opportunities in vocational training, especially in emerging fields such as green energy, agriculture and logistics, these partnerships can attract more youth to skill-based education.

A key pillar of an effective skilling strategy for underserved communities is the creation of a forward-looking curriculum that prioritises accessibility and relevance. Traditional subject-based silos must pave the way for integrative and interdisciplinary learning models that weave in the educational needs of the community and allow regional customisation of skilling programmes. Blending technical expertise with soft skills, self-learning, and digital literacy creates a diversified impact.

India's ambition to become a global leader by 2047 rests on investing in a sustainable, inclusive, and multifaceted skilling ecosystem. With every segment of the population empowered with industry-applicable skills, India can unlock unprecedented economic potential.

This article is authored by Vinod Kulkarni, head, CSR, Tata Motors.