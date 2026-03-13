Why more students are choosing to specialise in finance after class 12

Over the past seven to eight years, a noticeable shift has taken place in how students in India approach career decisions. Earlier, most students selected general undergraduate programmes and waited until their master's studies to choose their specific field of study. Today, an increasing number of students select their finance major immediately after completing Class 12. The change occurred because people started to understand their career options better, and the financial system of India underwent organisational modifications. Student (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The financial system of India functions through its two primary operational divisions. The sector of non-core finance has maintained its existence since the 1990s while expanding its operations, which include backend functions and processing work. The recent student interest exists because students show more interest in core finance than in other academic fields.

Core finance encompasses five fields, which include capital markets, investment management, venture capital, private equity and investment banking. The core finance sector enables businesses to raise capital through equity and debt. On the other hand, professionals in this space are responsible to analyse various business models (financial performance and company performance) in depth in order to identify fast growing strong businesses where money can be invested through equity or debt.

The financialisation of household savings resulted in a crucial change that transformed financial systems. Government efforts and the Association of Mutual Funds in India through their Mutual Fund Sahi Hai campaign raised the number of retail investors who entered equity markets. SIPs became part of everyday financial discussions.

The Covid period saw two factors drive retail investors to enter markets: decreasing bank interest rates and rising stock market returns. Middle-class families started discussing equity research and portfolio management and long-term wealth creation. Families who started to talk about investing created a situation where students started learning about financial markets at an earlier age.

The field of finance became a concrete career path for most teenagers who had previously considered it an abstract subject.

The Startup India movement and India's growing entrepreneurship ecosystem, which started at the same time, created new opportunities to display venture capital and private equity investments. The 2021 launch of Shark Tank India introduced private market investing to viewers throughout the nation while showing them how investors assess and support business ventures. The field of venture capital and private equity developed from being specialised financial concepts into popular career paths that students wanted to pursue.

In parallel, India experienced a sustained IPO cycle, including the rise of SME listings. Continuous media coverage of public offerings led to greater recognition of investment banking as a profession central to capital formation. Even popular culture played a role. Finance-oriented series on platforms like Netflix contributed to the aspirational branding of roles such as portfolio managers and investment bankers among students aged 16–24. As awareness expanded, academic supply followed. Between 2019 and 2021, specialised undergraduate finance pathways began emerging. The CFA Institute eased eligibility norms, while the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange expanded education-led initiatives.

With the trend of early specialisation in finance, students now face more complex career decisions. Making these decisions effectively requires carefully evaluating their options before committing to a path. Today's students enter their professional fields with a complete understanding of their career paths and educational needs. They understand that in a competitive and skill-driven economy, starting early is not a gamble but an advantage. The current generation has shifted from seeing finance as a distant postgraduate option to choosing it as their permanent career path.

This article is authored by Pratik Arya, CEO & co-founder, Finnacle Institute.