Why the creative economy begins with opportunity

Talent has never been in short supply. Across countries and generations, artists, writers, musicians and performers have emerged with remarkable ability, often despite limited resources and little institutional support. Yet talent alone rarely determines success. More often, it is the ecosystem surrounding creativity—the opportunities to learn, collaborate, receive mentorship and access financial support—that shapes whether artistic potential flourishes or quietly fades away. Poetry (Picture credit: Freepik)

For decades, creative careers have been viewed through the narrow lens of commercial viability. Questions about earnings, job security and return on investment frequently overshadow conversations about cultural contribution. While these concerns are understandable, they also reveal a persistent misunderstanding of how creative industries function. Every thriving cultural economy depends not only on those who produce art but also on the systems that enable artists to keep creating. Without investment in these systems, even the most gifted individuals struggle to sustain their work.

Education is one important piece of this puzzle. Formal training is not a prerequisite for artistic excellence, nor can a degree guarantee creative success. History offers countless examples of celebrated artists who never attended specialised institutions. However, accessible education provides something equally valuable: structured mentorship, peer communities and exposure to diverse perspectives. It offers emerging creators the confidence to refine their craft while encouraging experimentation in an environment where failure becomes part of learning rather than a barrier to progress.

Equally important are the spaces that exist outside classrooms. Workshops, community libraries, independent publications, reading circles, local festivals and cultural organisations often become the first platforms where new voices are discovered. These spaces democratise access to the arts by welcoming participants regardless of academic credentials or professional networks. They create opportunities for dialogue, collaboration and critical feedback, allowing creative communities to grow organically rather than relying solely on established institutions.

Financial accessibility remains one of the greatest challenges facing the creative sector. Many aspiring artists abandon their ambitions not because they lack talent, but because they cannot afford the time or resources required to pursue them. Scholarships, fellowships, grants and residencies can dramatically alter this reality by providing both financial relief and professional recognition. Such support does more than fund individual projects; it widens participation, ensuring that artistic expression reflects diverse social, regional and economic experiences rather than the voices of those with the greatest privilege.

Recent years have demonstrated the growing global appetite for authentic cultural narratives. Young writers often open up when they feel heard, and reading lists that span demographics encourage broader conversations. My own teaching practice has become a space of exchange and collective reflection.

The themes that shape my work include grief and displacement. Recently, I participated in The River Reading Series, hosted by Indian poets in Brooklyn. Although my fellow readers and I all touched on grief, our work emerged from diverse experiences. This fall, I will participate in a Brooklyn Book Festival Bookend reading featuring writers from across South Asia reflecting on food and memory. Cultivating more platforms that allow voices from the Indian diaspora to reach global audiences is a crucial step forward. Global presence grows through dialogue. Why write about the apple pie when you really want to write about the jalebi?

What might these spaces of dialogue look like? I believe poetry needs to become part of public life. My own practice has included poetry walks and other public-facing experiences because I am drawn to the idea of language living in shared spaces. When I curated a poetry walk in Mumbai tracing Imtiaz Dharker’s relationship to the city, participants connected through the theme of ‘hiraeth’, a Welsh word describing a longing for a home, time, or place that can never be revisited. They shared personal anecdotes about vanished locations such as Wayside Inn and Rhythm House, discovering unexpected connections through poetry. When poetry appears in parks, museums, cafés, metros, and other third spaces, it becomes part of everyday life. A society that encounters poetry regularly is more likely to invest in fostering the craft.

Creativity should not remain confined to galleries, theatres, bookstores or exclusive cultural events. When literature, music and visual art become visible in parks, cafés, public transport, museums and neighbourhood spaces, they become part of everyday life rather than occasional entertainment. Public engagement encourages curiosity among audiences who might never actively seek artistic experiences, gradually building societies that value culture as an essential aspect of civic life rather than an optional luxury.

International collaboration has also become increasingly significant in today's interconnected world. Creative exchange across borders enables artists to share ideas, challenge assumptions and discover new audiences while remaining rooted in their own cultural identities. Rather than encouraging uniformity, global engagement has the potential to strengthen local voices by demonstrating that authenticity resonates across geographical boundaries. Cultural confidence grows when creators recognise that their unique experiences hold universal relevance.

Ultimately, societies that invest in creativity are investing in far more than artistic production. They are nurturing empathy, preserving cultural memory, encouraging critical thought and strengthening social dialogue. These outcomes cannot be measured solely through financial returns, yet they contribute profoundly to a nation's intellectual and cultural development.

The future of the creative economy will not be determined simply by discovering exceptional talent. It will depend on building environments where talent from every background has the opportunity to grow, experiment and be heard. When mentorship, accessibility, public participation and institutional support work together, creative success becomes less a matter of individual fortune and more a reflection of collective commitment. Great artists may inspire generations, but it is great creative ecosystems that ensure there will always be another generation ready to create.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vasvi Kejriwal, poet and teaching artist; winner of the 2025 Spoon River Poetry Review Editors’ Prize and Black Warrior Review Poetry Contest; published in Rattle, Nimrod, Four Way Review, The Florida Review, Southeast Review, and The Bombay Literary Magazine.