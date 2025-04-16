Advancing Maternal health through reproductive choices

Ensuring maternal and child health is at the heart of a thriving society. When women have the right to make informed choices about their reproductive health, it directly contributes to healthier pregnancies, safer childbirth, and improved well-being for both mothers and their children. It is crucial to recognize that reproductive health and rights is crucial for protecting maternal and neonatal health, by preventing unintended pregnancies and helping women avoid the health risks associated with unsafe abortions. Pregnancy(Image by Pixabay)

Throughout my life, I have seen women bear the dual burden of managing families and contributing economically. However, when it comes to making decisions about their own health, especially reproductive health, they are often denied agency. Whether in rural Maharashtra, where I began my political journey, or in urban centres across India, this lack of autonomy continues to persist. Women should have the power to decide when and if they want to have children. Reproductive health is about choice, autonomy, and the ability to lead a healthier life.

Between 2015 and 2019, India recorded average of 48.5 million pregnancies annually, and 44% of them were unintended. Many of the 44,000 pregnancy-related deaths each year could be prevented with access to modern contraception and quality healthcare. A Lancet study has shown that increasing the use of modern contraceptives in developing countries has reduced maternal deaths by 40% over the past two decades. Providing access to modern contraceptives is a crucial self-care intervention that allows women to plan their pregnancies, address pre-existing health conditions such as anemia, and reduce risks like postpartum hemorrhage. By ensuring access to reproductive health care, we take a significant step toward protecting maternal and child health.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 (2019-2021) reveals an increase in the modern contraceptive prevalence rate (mCPR) from 47.8% (NFHS-4:2015-16) to 56.5%. However, female sterilisation—a permanent method—remains the most common form of contraception, accounting for 37.9% of mCPR. Reversible modern methods, which are non-invasive procedures, such as condoms (9.5%), pills (5.1%), intrauterine devices (2.1%), and injectables (0.6%) remain underutilized. Expanding access to a broader range of family planning options ensures that women and couples can choose what best fits their health and lifestyle. The increased use of condoms and pills, as indicated by NFHS-5, highlights the growing demand for a diverse range of contraceptive methods. Women must have access to comprehensive information and services that enable them to select the most suitable options for their well-being.

The Government of India has made efforts to expand contraceptive choices by introducing DMPA-SC (Depot Medroxy Progesterone Acetate-Subcutaneous) and subdermal implants in select regions. Additionally, the Mission Parivar Vikas programme, launched in 2016, has expanded to high-priority districts, including those in the northeastern states. However, increasing access is not enough. Women often face barriers such as poor quality of reproductive health services, lack of privacy, inadequate counseling, and limited availability of contraceptive options. Strengthening institutional deliveries, antenatal care, and outreach services by frontline workers is essential for improving maternal and child health outcomes.

True progress happens when women are empowered to make their own reproductive choices. Every woman, regardless of her background, must receive accurate and unbiased information about contraception. They should be able to make decisions free from stigma or societal pressure. This is not just about family planning—it is about ensuring maternal health, reducing preventable pregnancy-related complications, and enabling women to lead healthier lives.

As a Member of Parliament and a woman, I am committed to creating an environment where women feel empowered to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. We must foster open and honest conversations in communities and ensure that health care providers are trained to offer comprehensive, patient-centred care. Strengthening maternal and child health requires collective action—policymakers, healthcare professionals, and communities must come together to ensure that no woman is denied her right to reproductive autonomy.

Let us reaffirm our commitment to maternal and child health and work toward ensuring women's reproductive rights are prioritised in policy and practice. Quality health care and family planning services is a fundamental step toward a more equitable and healthier society.

This article is authored by Fauzia Khan, Member of Parliament from Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha.