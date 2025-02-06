'Forever chemicals’: The new-age Pandora’s Box

We are living in an era where invisible plastic particles swirl in our oceans, float through the air we breathe, and even nestle deep within our organs. Microplastics—tiny shards from broken-down plastic goods—have infiltrated the entire planet. Alongside these microscopic invaders, “forever chemicals” like Per- and Polyflouroalkyl Substances (PFAS) quietly wreak havoc on our bodies and the environment. As India stands on the brink of unprecedented industrial growth, it must also confront the tidal wave of ultra-processed foods laden with hidden toxicants, wrapped in plastics, and ripe for greenwashing. Microplastics are tiny plastic particles, less than 5mm in size, formed from the breakdown of larger plastics or produced for industrial use. (HT PHOTO)

Microplastics, which are plastic particles of sizes five millimetres or less, enter the environment from a variety of sources. Primary microplastics are manufactured at microscopic sizes for use in products such as cosmetics, personal care items, or for industrial applications. Secondary microplastics, however, break down from larger plastic items like shopping bags, plastic bottles, and fishing nets, eventually disintegrating into tiny fragments that persist for decades.

Between 10 and 40 million tonnes of microplastics enter global ecosystems each year. Without significant intervention, this figure could double by 2040. Over 1,300 species of flora and fauna interact with microplastics in some capacity—by ingestion or entanglement—causing disruptions throughout the food web. Worse, microplastics have also been detected in human organs and tissues. They accumulate in the lungs, pass through the blood-brain barrier, and have even been found in the placenta of unborn babies.

The consequences are not yet fully understood, but emerging data links microplastic exposure to oxidative stress, inflammation, ageing, metabolic disorders, DNA damage, and even cancers. Scientists warn that once microplastics are in the environment, they are virtually impossible to remove, which underscores the need for immediate preventive measures—banning certain plastic products, improving waste management, and regulating industries that produce microplastics as by-products.

India, a fast-developing economy with a massive population, faces an escalating burden of plastic pollution. A recent report by EA Earth Action projects that India could be the second-largest contributor of microplastics to waterbodies in 2024, releasing nearly 391,879 tonnes—second only to China’s 787,069 tonnes. The chemical additives within these plastic particles—heavy metals, bisphenol A (BPA), and PFAS—pose a threat to both aquatic life and human health.

Microplastics do not just remain in rivers or oceans; they make their way into human diets in multiple ways. Alarming studies from Toxics Link, an environmental research and advocacy organisation, have shown that all tested salt and sugar products in India—across brands and packaging types—contained microplastics. Iodised salt exhibited the highest microplastic concentration, while other forms, including rock salt and sea salt, were also contaminated.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated a project to develop standard protocols to detect and monitor microplastics and nanoplastics in food. Researchers from multiple institutions, including the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research in Lucknow, are working to establish guidelines on microplastic exposure. The eventual aim is to recommend strategies that can limit contamination in food items, ultimately ensuring public health safety. These measures are urgently needed, as microplastics have also been documented in everyday products—from water bottles to personal care items and even certain medications

If microplastics are an invisible menace in water and food, PFAS pose a similarly stubborn threat. PFAS are used in a range of consumer goods, from non-stick cookware to water-repellent clothing and food packaging. Their chemical structure makes them highly resistant to breaking down, causing them to remain in the environment and human bodies for long periods.

Human exposure to PFAS has been associated with a range of health issues, including immune system dysfunction, hormone disruption, and certain types of cancer. Like microplastics, PFAS can enter the human body via water sources, food, and air. Studies highlight PFAS as a subset of an even broader category of modern pollutants — “contaminants of emerging concern”—which also includes pharmaceuticals, nanoparticles, and other industrial chemicals that current regulations do not adequately address.

Amid growing awareness of plastic pollution, many corporations have pivoted toward so-called “eco-friendly” packaging or sustainability claims—a practice often referred to as “greenwashing.” While some initiatives are genuinely commendable, others are superficial or misleading, diverting attention from the fundamental issue of reducing plastic production and improving waste management infrastructure.

Some companies, for instance, market products as biodegradable or compostable without clarifying that these materials often require industrial composting facilities that are not widely available. Consequently, these “green” plastics end up in regular landfills or incinerators, contributing to the microplastic crisis and perpetuating the illusion that the product is environmentally harmless.

In India, calls for transparency and accountability should grow. Advocacy groups and environmentally conscious consumers should urge stricter regulations to distinguish genuine sustainability efforts from superficial greenwashing. This can include product labelling standards that accurately reflect the product’s environmental impact and life cycle.

India has taken several steps to address microplastic pollution, reflecting growing concern among policymakers and health authorities. The FSSAI is on the verge of finalising recommendations aimed at monitoring and limiting microplastic exposure in everyday food items, including bottled water, salt, and sugar. At the same time, the government is exploring Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mechanisms, which would mandate manufacturers and importers to manage the end-of-life disposal of the plastics they produce—although debates persist on whether these obligations should extend to international supply chains. Some regions have gone further, banning the use of microplastics in cosmetics, while proposals also call for mandatory microfibre filters in washing machines to curb the release of synthetic fibres into water bodies. Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has begun investigating potential links between microplastics, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and public health, signifying the broader implications of unchecked plastic pollution.

On the international stage, negotiations continue for a comprehensive plastic pollution treaty, with the primary objectives of reducing plastic production, improving global waste management systems, and imposing stricter controls on both microplastics and hazardous chemical additives such as PFAS. Convened by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), these intergovernmental discussions aim to forge legally binding commitments that can effectively address a global crisis affecting waterways, ecosystems, and human health across borders.

Individuals can limit exposure by reducing single-use plastics, choosing glass or stainless steel over plastic containers, vacuuming regularly to reduce indoor microplastic dust, and staying informed about new regulations and product safety labels. Governments also need to set clear, enforceable standards for what counts as “green” or “biodegradable,” ensuring companies cannot mislead consumers under the guise of sustainability. Efficient waste management systems, including enhanced recycling, composting, and waste segregation, are crucial. India, in particular, needs to bolster its waste management infrastructure, given the volume of plastic produced and consumed.

Microplastics, forever chemicals like PFAS, represent a multi-faceted challenge to both environmental integrity and public health. As research increasingly reveals the global prevalence of microplastics—and their detection in essential commodities like salt and sugar—India stands at a critical juncture. Policy measures are slowly emerging, but the scale of the crisis demands swift, concerted action by government agencies, industry stakeholders, and consumers alike.

In parallel, the world must guard against greenwashing, ensuring that sustainability claims are backed by real environmental benefits. Addressing the interconnected threats of plastic pollution, toxic chemical exposure, and unhealthy dietary shifts can pave the way for a healthier future. The warning signs are loud and clear: From the earth’s most isolated reaches to the core of the human body, tiny plastic particles and harmful chemicals follow our every move. It is time for India and the global community to come together, demand transparency, and shape policies that protect both people and the planet.

This article KS Uplabdh Gopal, associate fellow, Health Initiative, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) New Delhi.