India’s water and sanitation infrastructure need public-private partnerships

Access to clean water and safe sanitation is a fundamental human right and a core focus of Sustainable Development Goal 6. In recent years, India has made a measurable progress on this front, driven by far-reaching government initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Yet, the scale and complexity of India’s water and sanitation needs call for an even more collaborative approach, one that brings together the strength of the public sector with the innovation, efficiency, and resources of the private sector. UN sustainable development goals

With just 4% of the world’s freshwater resources serving nearly 18% of its population, India must optimise every drop. Urban expansion, climate variability, and rising demand are putting significant pressure on our existing systems. The government’s vision and leadership have laid a strong foundation. Now, public private partnerships (PPPs) can help build on that foundation and accelerate progress, particularly in reaching underserved communities and sustaining long-term impact.

Government programmes like the Jal Jeevan Mission have shown what is possible with scale, ambition, and community focus. As of July 2025, more than 15 crore households have been provided with tap water connections, a remarkable achievement. Similarly, the Swachh Bharat Mission has helped transform sanitation access and awareness across the country.

PPPs can play a complementary role by bringing in new technologies, enhancing service delivery, and ensuring long-term financial viability. From smart metering and leakage detection to faecal sludge treatment and data-driven planning, the private sector offers tools and models that can strengthen the reach and reliability of public services

India has already seen encouraging examples of effective partnerships. In Nagpur, a 24x7 water supply project, one of the country’s earliest large-scale PPPs, has helped improve equitable access, reduce water loss, and deliver consistent service. In Karnataka’s Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi corridor, a similar model supported by the World Bank ensured continuous water supply in mid-sized cities, using performance-linked contracts and local engagement.

In Odisha, Gram Vikas has worked with local governments to deliver integrated water and sanitation systems that are community-owned and maintained. These efforts prove that sustainable infrastructure is possible even in remote areas.

These examples reflect the adaptability of PPPs across urban and rural contexts, and across the entire water and sanitation value chain.

While water infrastructure often receives the spotlight, sanitation systems require equal attention. Open defecation has declined significantly, but challenges remain in sewage treatment, faecal sludge management, and the maintenance of urban and peri-urban sanitation infrastructure. Here too, PPPs can play an important enabling role.

Cities like Ayodhya and Prayagraj are advancing sewage treatment projects under hybrid annuity-based PPP models, integrating private sector delivery with long-term public oversight. These frameworks are helping cities build modern wastewater systems with performance-based operations and financial sustainability. In Bhubaneswar, solar-powered water kiosks are being deployed through collaborative models to serve peri-urban communities, combining clean water access with sanitation monitoring. These initiatives signal the growing momentum for PPP-led innovation in sanitation.

With supportive policy frameworks and financing mechanisms like blended finance and green credit programmes, the sanitation sector is increasingly ready for scaled private engagement.

India’s progress in water and sanitation reflects what is possible through strong governance and community-driven effort. To meet the growing and future needs of our population, we now have an opportunity to deepen collaboration by drawing on the combined strengths of government, private enterprise, and civil society.

Public private partnerships are not a substitute for public systems; they are a strategic extension of them. When designed thoughtfully and implemented transparently, they can expand reach, improve service quality, and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

The path to a water and sanitation-secure India is one that must be built together with shared responsibility, mutual trust, and a commitment to inclusive development. The groundwork has already been laid. It is now time to scale what works, adapt where needed, and partner with purpose to ensure that no one is left behind.

This article is authored by Bishwadeep Ghose, country director, Water for People, India.