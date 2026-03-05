Obesity by algorithm: How delivery apps are rewriting childhood

India's obesity crisis is no longer hidden in statistics -- it is visible in every classroom, every delivery app notification, and every child’s plate. Childhood in India’s cities is being reshaped not only by screens and social media, but by what arrives at the doorstep wrapped in plastic and cardboard. Delivery App (Shutterstock)

The daily meal, once a shared ritual anchored in care, is increasingly replaced by algorithm-curated convenience. For children, food now arrives through notifications, discounts, and auto-suggested menus long before hunger even announces itself. What looks like choice is in fact code-driven appetite, and what looks like abundance is often malnutrition in disguise.

In the same classroom bench, one child may struggle with chronic fatigue caused by iron deficiency while another exhibits early signs of obesity and metabolic stress. Recent metropolitan school studies indicate that nearly one in three students is already overweight or obese. A 2023 meta-analysis estimated pooled overweight and obesity prevalence among urban school children at 19-23%, with higher rates in private schools. By 2030, India is projected to have more than 27 million children and adolescents living with obesity, accounting for roughly 11% of the global burden.

At the same time, National Family Health Survey-5 data reveal that among girls aged 15-19, anaemia prevalence exceeds 59%, while among adolescent boys stands it stands at nearly 31%. This coexistence reflects the double burden of malnutrition -- a generation both overfed and undernourished, driven not by scarcity but by calorie-dense, nutrient-poor diets.