Poshan Maah: Strengthening India’s nutrition journey

Each September, Poshan Maah transforms India into a nationwide classroom. From recipe contests in Odisha to growth monitoring camps in Rajasthan, Anganwadi courtyards come alive with lessons on nutrition, water, and hygiene. Since 2018, the campaign anchored in the POSHAN Abhiyaan has logged more than 12 crore community sensitisation activities, drawing participation from nearly every layer of government and civil society. Nutrition(Freepik)

These repeated pulses of public attention are paying off. The most recent National Family Health Survey shows stunting among children under five has declined from 38.4% to 35.5%, while wasting has lowered from 21% to 19.3% between 2016 and 2021. States such as Odisha and Tamil Nadu have posted even sharper gains, proving that concerted action can bend long‑stubborn curves.

Digital tools are making a difference. This year, the ministry of women and child development confirmed that all 14 lakh anganwadi centres are integrated with the POSHAN Tracker app, providing district officers with real-time dashboards instead of quarterly spreadsheets. Trials of facial‑recognition attendance systems in Madhya Pradesh are pushing the envelope further, promising tighter accountability in meal distribution

Yet, the glass remains half full. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted between 2019-2021 by the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India, reveals that 89% of children aged six to 23 months still do not receive a minimum acceptable diet, reflecting limited access to protein-rich foods and essential micronutrients. Even more concerning, anaemia affects 59% of adolescent girls, silently undermining learning, growth, and future pregnancies. Geography further compounds the challenge: district-level maps reveal clusters in central and eastern India where stunting rates still exceed 40%, mirroring entrenched poverty and weak public services.

Part of the answer lies on the plate: While calorie sufficiency has improved, diet diversity continues to lag. Stubborn behavioural norms such as who eats first, beliefs about hot and cold foods, and the persistent undervaluing of girls’ nutrition continue to shape food choices. Climate stress adds another layer of complexity: heatwaves spoil midday meal perishables, and erratic rainfall squeezes household food budgets. Tackling malnutrition, therefore, demands a systems response—not a single-sector fix.

Four priorities stand out. First, scale hyper‑local innovations. Community food forests in Odisha, women‑led kitchen gardens in Maharashtra and ‘recipe panchayats’ in Tamil Nadu show that people invest when solutions spring from their soil. These models should be documented, costed, and replicated, supported by flexible funds that local officials can access quickly.

Second, turn data into decisions. Dashboards do not feed children, but the insights they unlock can. Block‑level officers need simple traffic‑light alerts where diet diversity is plunging, where growth‑monitoring is slipping and the authority to redirect resources within weeks, not years.

Third, adopt a true life‑cycle lens. Nutrition work must start before pregnancy, with iron supplementation in schools and healthy‑breakfast pilots, and extend to two years postpartum. This demands tighter ties between Anganwadi services, school‑health programmes and ASHA incentive packages.

Fourth, diversify the public plate. The International Year of Millets reminded us that coarse grains are both climate‑smart and nutrient‑dense. States should link public procurement to local “smart foods”, ensuring at least one millet or bio‑fortified staple in every midday meal and ICDS ration

Malnutrition is not a line item; it is the ledger on which every other budget entry is written. Poshan Maah has succeeded in bringing that ledger into public view. The next phase must tighten targets, accelerate course corrections, and deepen community ownership. If nutrition remains at the heart of every development debate, from climate adaptation to digital governance, India can convert today’s incremental gains into tomorrow’s generational change, ensuring every child grows, learns, and thrives.

This article is authored by Angela Chaudhuri, public health specialist and chief catalyst, Swasti.