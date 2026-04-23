When health care becomes preparation, not reaction

The year 2020 caught us all off guard! The pandemic brought a global health crisis and a moment of reckoning. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed how unprepared we were for a large-scale medical emergency. Not to miss how it forced millions of families to confront uncertainties in ways they had never done before. Stem cell (ISTOCK)

In the years since the pandemic, a quiet shift has taken place. Today, people are more conscious and inclined to prepare not only for the present but also for an unpredictable future. Families have begun to recognise the importance of safeguarding their health beyond routine check-ups and medical treatments. In fact, even health insurance is no longer seen as a backup that's enough! After all, insurance can only help manage expenses; it cannot prevent illness or offer regenerative solutions.

This has driven a large number of families to think about the future differently- in a way that they can get access to secure health for life. This access can come from a booming regenerative and personalised medical option- Cord Blood Stem Cell Banking.

Stem cell banking has gained quite a momentum and is becoming a huge part of a future-focused mindset. From being a specialised medical service, stem cell banking has swiftly moved towards becoming a mainstream option for expectant couples in India. Stem cells, collected at birth from the umbilical cord when the baby is born, have the unique ability to develop into different types of cells in the body. They have a huge potential in regenerative medicine and have opened up possibilities for treating a range of life-threatening conditions, including blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. In the post-pandemic world, specifically, this isn't just a medical advancement. It is a reassurance to families that they have an option when they need it the most.

This preparation has already made a difference in thousands of families, and a few of these have real-time experience of the leap of trust in that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Batul's journey is one such example, where access to the preserved stem cells played a key role in her treatment. She was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder called aplastic anaemia at the age of 5. And when conventional treatments could not offer help, a stem cell transplant became the last ray of hope. Her family had chosen to preserve stem cells through LifeCell for her sibling. And when the immediate family was not a match, access to their wide community network of stem cells helped her find suitable units- well in time for a successful treatment.

Her story isn’t just about survival. It illustrates the importance of being prepared and having access to the right stem cell banking network at the right time. Stories like Batul's are not the only ones! Across India, many families- some known, many unheard- are beginning to recognise the importance of planning for life's uncertainties with stem cell banking.

Families are now taking conscious steps to secure the health of their loved ones for the future. This growing shift is evident in the increasing number of expectant couples using stem cell banking as a part of long-term health planning. Today, 5 lakh+ families are placing their trust in LifeCell. This alone reflects a huge move towards proactive preparedness for future health.

In the end, it's this sense of preparedness that matters- preparedness that is not driven by fear but by foresight. You may never need the backup, but knowing it's there can make all the difference!

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Cheryl John, senior content writer, LifeCell International Pvt Ltd.