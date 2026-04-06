Women’s health care: From adolescence to healthy aging

Women’s health has historically not received the attention it deserves due to multiple factors like systemic gender bias and an underrepresentation of women in clinical trials of many popular drugs, vaccines and treatment modalities. This has been corrected to a certain extent as more and more women are being added to clinical trials and many recent technological advances in early detection in women’s health care across lifespan, right from their adolescence till older mature ages, has ushered in an era of technological breakthroughs, screening protocols and personalized medical approaches. Ageing (Shutterstock)

In adolescents and younger women screening for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) used to be an invasive method but the introduction of non-invasive HPV DNA testing for early detection of cervical cancer has changed the trajectory of how cancer is detected and treated. Awareness on cervical cancer has also spread significantly and that has helped in making vaccinating against HPV easier. More and more young women are now enquiring about the vaccine and getting vaccinated.

In the domain of telemedicine, new age apps have helped women track their menstruation cycles which can aid in detection of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD). Advent of wearable health techs helps in the continuous monitoring of vital signs, hormone levels, and metabolic markers for early detection of deviations from health. Things have come far for pregnant women too with the advancement of non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). Tests like cell-free foetal DNA screening allows early, risk-free detection of chromosomal abnormalities starting as early as 10 weeks gestation, this can help alert expecting parents to any developmental issues in the foetus.

Breast cancer testing and screening has also undergone radical transformation in the last decade. Use of 3D mammography (tomosynthesis) improves early detection accuracy, especially in dense breast tissue. Breast MRI and genetic testing for high-risk women allow earlier preventive measures. Besides breast cancer, cervical and ovarian cancer, via methods like screening for ovarian (via CA-125 and transvaginal ultrasound in high risk) and endometrial cancers. In the domain of cardiac health, use of biomarkers and imaging (coronary calcium scoring) to detect early cardiovascular risks unique to women.

For those in their lates 40s to early 50s who fall in the category of both perimenopause and premenopausal, advanced bone density scans (DEXA with trabecular bone score) enhance early detection of fracture risk. Biochemical markers of bone turnover support earlier intervention. Improved neuropsychological tools and biomarkers (e.g., blood-based amyloid/tau assays) are being deployed for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease in women, who have higher lifetime risk.

Women’s health care is rapidly moving towards earlier, less invasive, and more personalised detection strategies in women’s health, with significant benefits in cancer screening, metabolic and cardiovascular disease prevention, mental health, and reproductive disorders. These advances hold promise to improve outcomes and reduce disparities across the female lifespan.

This article is authored by Dr Kiran Coelho, Consultant, obstetrician-gynaecologist, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre.