Workplace risk factors that can raise stroke risk

A stroke is a sudden neurological emergency, but the risk of developing a stroke often builds silently over several years. Long working hours, prolonged sitting, chronic stress, inadequate sleep and unhealthy eating habits may gradually contribute to conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and abnormal cholesterol levels, all of which increase the risk of stroke. Hypertension risks. (Freepik)

The workplace itself may not directly cause a stroke, but the way we work, sleep, eat and look after our health can have an important impact on our long-term vascular health.

Many professionals spend most of their working day sitting at a desk, attending meetings or working on computers. When this becomes a routine over several years, it increases the likelihood of weight gain, poor blood sugar control, hypertension and abnormal cholesterol levels.

Regular physical activity helps control blood pressure, body weight and blood sugar and is an important part of stroke prevention. Simple measures such as getting up and moving periodically, walking during phone calls, using the stairs whenever possible and incorporating regular exercise into the daily routine can make a significant difference.

Tight deadlines, demanding workloads, job insecurity and poor work-life balance can result in chronic stress. Persistent stress may contribute to elevated blood pressure and can also lead to unhealthy behaviours such as smoking, overeating, reduced physical activity and poor sleep.

Hypertension remains one of the most important modifiable risk factors for stroke. Occasional workplace stress by itself is unlikely to cause a stroke, but prolonged stress, particularly when combined with hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity or lack of exercise, can increase long-term vascular risk.

Workplaces can help by encouraging reasonable workloads, regular breaks and a healthier work-life balance.

Long working hours, night shifts and irregular schedules can interfere with adequate sleep and recovery. Chronic sleep deprivation can affect blood pressure, metabolism and the body's ability to cope with stress. It can also make it more difficult to maintain regular exercise and healthy eating habits.

Poor sleep is associated with conditions such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes, which, in turn, increase the risk of stroke. Most adults should aim for at least seven hours of good-quality sleep each night.

People who snore heavily, have witnessed pauses in breathing during sleep or experience excessive daytime sleepiness should also be evaluated for sleep apnea, an important and often overlooked vascular risk factor.

Busy schedules often result in skipped meals, frequent snacking and dependence on processed or fast foods. Foods high in salt can contribute to hypertension, while diets high in refined carbohydrates, unhealthy fats and excess calories increase the risk of obesity, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol levels.

Over time, these conditions damage blood vessels and increase the risk of stroke.

A balanced diet containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses and adequate protein is preferable. Sugary drinks, excessive salt and highly processed foods should be limited.

Smoking remains an important preventable risk factor for stroke. It damages blood vessels, promotes atherosclerosis and increases the tendency for blood clots to form.

Excessive alcohol consumption can also increase blood pressure and contribute to other cardiovascular problems.

Employers can support healthier lifestyles through tobacco-cessation programmes, opportunities for physical activity and regular health screening. Individuals should also avoid ignoring persistently elevated blood pressure or symptoms such as recurrent palpitations.

Stroke prevention ultimately depends on identifying and treating the underlying risk factors.

Blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol should be checked periodically, particularly in people who are overweight, have a family history of vascular disease or have other cardiovascular risk factors. Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and atrial fibrillation should be appropriately treated.

Atrial fibrillation deserves particular attention because it can lead to the formation of blood clots within the heart, which may travel to the brain and cause a stroke. Selected patients require anticoagulant medication to substantially reduce this risk.

It is equally important to recognise the warning signs of stroke:

Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination

Eyes: Sudden loss, blurring or double vision

Face: Sudden facial drooping or asymmetry

Arm: Sudden weakness or numbness of one arm or one side of the body

Speech: Sudden slurring of speech, inability to speak or difficulty understanding speech

Time: Seek emergency medical attention immediately A sudden severe unexplained headache can also be a warning symptom, particularly in certain types of stroke.

Stroke can occur at any age. More importantly, stroke symptoms should never be ignored simply because they are mild or disappear after a few minutes. Even transient symptoms may represent a TIA, or warning stroke, and require urgent medical evaluation.

Ultimately, stroke prevention does not begin only in the hospital. It begins with everyday choices. Regular movement, adequate sleep, healthy food, avoiding tobacco, managing stress and periodically checking blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol can make a substantial difference.

Small changes made consistently over time can significantly reduce stroke risk and help build a healthier workforce.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Chetan Kumar A, senior consultant, neurology, Sakra World Hospital, Bangalore.