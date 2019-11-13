Alma Mater: ‘Emphasis laid on all-round growth in GD Goenka’

ht-school

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:09 IST

My institution, GD Goenka Public School, Paschim Vihar believes in the philosophy: “Make the most of yourself by fanning the inner, tiny sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.”

It fills me with pride to be a part of this institution which equips students with the skills to succeed in their fields. The school is committed to excellence, innovation and student satisfaction. It assists students in making contributions to society through their intellect, creativity and hard work. It is a place where inherent capabilities are developed.

A safe and secure environment is a prerequisite for effective teaching and learning. The school ensures safety to all students. CCTV cameras are installed in every nook and corner of the school. It has a well-equipped clinic with a qualified nurse who takes care of the health of students. The ambience of the school is beyond comparison. Each classroom is equipped with white boards and projector screens. The activities include yoga, meditation, team sports, running and swimming. The school has a world class basketball and skating court, a splash pool for junior classes and a swimming pool for senior classes. The library is stocked with a variety of books. The school has a spacious dance room where students can learn different forms of dance. It has music and art rooms where students can develop and discover their hidden talents. The Science lab, Maths lab, Computer lab are well equipped. Students are encouraged to use their intellectual abilities. The school focuses not just on academic development but on all-round growth.

At times when I stumble, my teachers support and guide me. The teachers are helpful and encouraging. They teach us to be confident and channelise our energy to do good for society. The school also has a counsellor and special educator who work with the teachers and parents to address the academic, career, personal and social needs of the children.

Sports have always been our strength. Extra classes are held for senior students preparing for their board exams. Various programmes are held including a Winter Carnival, Sports Day, Earth Day, and house competitions. I have fond memories of an ICAN conference organised by the school.

We thank school chairman Tarun Sachdeva for the encouragement he has given us. His vision points have helped us widen our horizons and become more focused.

Principal Dr Suchitra Bhattacharya has inspired and motivated us. Vice-principal Rekha Sharma has been a support and motivating force.