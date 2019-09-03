Apeejay School organises annual exhibition on reading habit theme

ht-school

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:00 IST

Apeejay School, Pitampura, organised its Annual Exhibition on the theme Reading Matters to inculcate reading habits among children and to create lifelong readers.

It gave an opportunity to students to dive into the world of books. The function was presided over by chief guest Richa Gupta, author of novels Skeins and Phoenix, and Ritika C Parruck, director school programme, British Council.

The students had put up an array of literary exhibits, wall magazines, book jackets and project files of the books they had read. Each room was a visual delight that offered the visitors food for thought.

The students captivated the attention of all with their confidence and acting skills while performing role plays and scene enactment from novels by Agatha Christie, JK Rowling, Jane Austen and RK Narayan. The audience was also thrilled by dance performances and numbers played by the school orchestra. Even parents participated enthusiastically.

