e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

Apeejay School organises annual exhibition on reading habit theme

The students had put up an array of literary exhibits, wall magazines, book jackets and project files of the books they had read. Each room was a visual delight that offered the visitors food for thought.

ht-school Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Gupta and Ritika C Parruck presided over the event
Richa Gupta and Ritika C Parruck presided over the event (HT file)
         

Apeejay School, Pitampura, organised its Annual Exhibition on the theme Reading Matters to inculcate reading habits among children and to create lifelong readers.

It gave an opportunity to students to dive into the world of books. The function was presided over by chief guest Richa Gupta, author of novels Skeins and Phoenix, and Ritika C Parruck, director school programme, British Council.

The students had put up an array of literary exhibits, wall magazines, book jackets and project files of the books they had read. Each room was a visual delight that offered the visitors food for thought.

The students captivated the attention of all with their confidence and acting skills while performing role plays and scene enactment from novels by Agatha Christie, JK Rowling, Jane Austen and RK Narayan. The audience was also thrilled by dance performances and numbers played by the school orchestra. Even parents participated enthusiastically.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:00 IST

tags
more from ht school
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Saaho Box Office CollectionAH-64E Apache attack helicopterMumbai ONGC FireChandrayaan 2JEE MainGATEGalaxy M30sPriyanka ChopraJustin BieberICC World Test Championship
    don't miss