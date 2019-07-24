Bal Bharati students win Eklavya Awards

Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka, won the Eklavya Awards for outstanding results in CBSE Class 12 board exams and a host of co-curricular activities.

Principal Suruchi Gandhi said, “Bal Bharati Dwarka has a history of superlative performance in academics and co-scholastic arenas. The latest felicitations were the fruit of countless hours of toil of our exemplary educators and their brilliant disciples.”

Seven students from the school were awarded. Ishita Arora, Sakshi Anand, Shruti Pahwa, Ishaan Singh, Kaustubh Miglani, Charanjeev Kaur and Smriti Pahwa were felicitated for outstanding performance in CBSE Class 12 exams. Karan Kumar, Jessica Kadyan and Srijan Ahuja Won were honoured for excellence in co-scholastic fields. Aishwarya Taneja, PGT Economics, received a Dronocharya Award for mentoring students.

5th International Yoga Day

GLT SBM, Nehru Nagar, celebrated 5th International Yoga Day at the District Park Nehru Nagar with enthusiasm.

The chief guest was Shriram Haribhau Aaravkar, Akhil Bhartiya Mahamantri, Vidya Bharti. Principal Bela Mishra thanked all who had made the programme a success

Teachers, non-teaching staff, students and parents attended this one-hour session. The programme started with warm up and pranayama which was followed by Surya Namaskar. Many local residents also benefited from the exercises. A yoga teacher spoke about the importance of yoga and encouraged everyone to practise it daily. The day ended with meditation which was rejuvenating for the participants. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the school.

OPEN HOUSE - Tour de I ‘École

DAV Public School, Sector 14, Faridabad organised an Open House under the guidance of principal Anita Gautam, who inaugurated the event along with parents.

It was a successful event and the school was transformed into a visually appealing arena. Students displayed exhibits on different subjects in the rooms. Their work was creative and innovative. The teachers and the students also presented skits, jungle safari, radio show, street plays, master chef, group dance and music performances before a packed audience. A few parents were chosen to judge and rate the work of art and creativity on the basis of certain parameters. The event reflected the enthusiasm and team work of everyone.

E-Waste Management Workshop

Under the guidance of vice principal Veni Bhardwaj, Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, organised a workshop on e-waste management for the Eco Club students. The workshop was conducted by Ritu Ghosh from Panasonic and Eco Routes Foundation headed by Rakesh Khatri.

Ghosh sensitised the students about the amount of e- waste generated by everyone and the measures to be taken by the students to conserve the environment. They were also made aware of the five R’s and how to follow them in day-to-day life. E-waste bin, made of recycled plastic and foil, was also installed in the school. Students were motivated to get the e-waste in their homes and school to be put in the E-waste bin. This will be collected periodically and sent for recycling and hence save the environment. It was a motivating and inspiring workshop for a better environment.

UP Pre-state 10-meter Shooting Championship

Vidya Bal Bhawan School, Mayur Vihar, organised a school-level shooting competition for selecting participants for the UP pre-state shooting championship.

Principal Dr Satvir Sharma inaugurated this competition. Chief coach of KVSS Shooting Academy announced that four students from the academy have qualified for the championship being held in Shamli: Sanya Gupta (junior women), Vanya Gupta (youth women), Abhishek Priya and Shaurya Bhardwaj (youth men). Dr Sharma congratulated the students and wished them good luck. The coach, Yogesh Gupta, said the best shooters from the group will take part in the UP State Shooting Championship.

Creating ‘Best’ From ‘Waste’

Holy Child Public School, Sector 75, Faridabad, organised an inter-house collage and aquarium making competition using waste material to hone the creative skills of students.

A group of pupils representing their houses participated in the competition. They got down to work and within the stipulated time came up with innovative art works. There was great cooperation among the teams. The efforts of the students were remarkable. The competition provided a opportunity to students to showcase their talent.

