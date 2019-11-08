Cambridge School athletes shine in inter-school athletics championship

ht-school

Superb Show on the Tracks

The athletes of Cambridge School, Greater Noida, shone at the Inter-School Athletics Championship held at Vishwa Bharti Public School, Noida, winning eight gold, two silver and 13 bronze medals.

Md. Kaif of Class 10 won a gold medal in the1500 m and a silver in the 800 m race. Lavish Chauhan of Class 10 bagged gold in the 200m race. Palak Bansal of Class 9 clinched gold in 400 m. Muskan Sharma shone in the shot-put event, adding one more gold to Cambridge’s tally. The relay team comprising Shivam Chauhan, Monis, Md. Kaif, Lavish and Abhay Mavi won another gold for Cambridge in the 4X100 m relay race. The school won the overall runners up trophy.

Visit by Japanese Delegation

A Japanese delegation visited The Khaitan School, Noida. The purpose of the delegation was to teach Japanese songs to students of the senior school.

Atsuko Arai Sensei was accompanied by Tomoki and interpreter Bhupinder Verma as a part of this delegation. Twenty students of the school were trained to understand and sing three Japanese songs. The teaching classes went on for three days and gave students good exposure to Japanese culture and traditions. These students were trained to perform in the Japanese festival scheduled to be held in Delhi. Atsuko Arai Sensei addressed the students.