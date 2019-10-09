Carbon footprint: Abe biggest climate offender among G20 leaders

ht-school

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:32 IST

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is the biggest climate offender among all the G20 leaders as far as the carbon footprint on the environment is concerned, says an analysis of CO2 emissions from 140 flights to foreign countries by seven G20 heads of state in 2018. Abe journeyed 206, 620 kms, emitting approximately 14,500 tonnes of CO2 while US President Donald Trump came in second with 11.487.3 tonnes of CO2 during his 130,988-kilometre travel.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:30 IST