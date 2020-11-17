e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Children in Punjab celebrate festival of lights virtually

Children in Punjab celebrate festival of lights virtually

Students made rangolis, decorated diyas, made posters, sang songs and gave speeches during the virtual celebrations.

ht-school Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A student of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana, showing her rangoli on the occasion.
A student of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana, showing her rangoli on the occasion.(HT)
         

Most schools from across the region celebrated Diwali online this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students made rangolis, decorated diyas, made posters, sang songs and gave speeches during the virtual celebrations.

Green Land

Ludhiana : Green Land Senior Secondary Public School organised rangoli making and diya/ candle decoration activities for students of classes 1 to 5 to mark Diwali celebrations. Children used rice, colours and flowers to make rangoli. Senior students decorated the school campus.

BVM, Chandigarh Road

Ludhiana : BVM, Chandigarh Road, celebrated Diwali and Children’s Day on Saturday. A variety of online activities were organised for students like decorating diyas and candles. Parents of students showed them religious movies to teach them values of life through characters of Ramayana.

BVM, USN

Ludhiana : Students of BVM, USN, celebrated Dhanteras, Diwali and Children’s Day. The school choir performed a rendition of Shree Ram Bhajan. Activities like card designing and poster-making were organised.

DPS, Khanna

Ludhiana : Delhi Public School, Khanna, celebrated Diwali and Children’s Day by organising a virtual assembly. Principal S Mukherjee advised students to be responsible citizens by celebrating a green Diwali. Students of Classes 3 to 6 showcased their talent with an enactment on Children’s Day, which was followed by a song on Diwali.

SDP School

Ludhiana : Students of SDP Senior Secondary School, Hazuri Road, celebrated Children’s Day and Diwali. They sang songs and recited poems. An online cartoon-making competition was conducted for the primary section. Samarpal, Sukha and, Riyansh were declared winners. In the online handwriting competition, Anshu, Piyush, Kukum were declared winners.

Ram Lal Bhasin Public School

Ludhiana : The faculty members of Ram Lal Bhasin Public School celebrated a pollution-free Diwali. They made rangoli and worshipped Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The students made greeting cards for their teachers. President Balraj Kumar Bhasin conveyed his Diwali wishes to all.

tags
top news
Terrorism, vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at Brics summit
Terrorism, vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at Brics summit
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
No defence deal without kickbacks in Congress tenure: Ravi Shankar Prasad
No defence deal without kickbacks in Congress tenure: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In