Coding is new age’s must-have skill set

ht-school

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:38 IST

The world continues to evolve at a breathtaking pace, bringing in phenomenal changes in every aspect of our lives. These changes necessitate upgrading ourselves constantly to ensure that we remain well-equipped to take on the emerging challenges as also remain a step ahead of our peers.

Coding is one of the most sought-after new-age skills. Given its pervasive presence in multiple fields, it is emerging as one the fundamental literacy skills of the 21st Century.

Learning coding offers multiple advantages to students. Starting from learning to appreciate how things work, it helps them in developing problem-solving, mathematical and analytical skills. It also goes a long way in sharpening their logical abilities by helping them to plan, organize and articulate their thoughts in an experiential manner. Coding also develops their creativity by encouraging them to think innovatively and differently.

Introducing coding to our students is in sync with the MRIS-51 curriculum which focuses on developing the 3Cs : Creativity, Collaboration and Critical Thinking among our students. It also supplements our technology-driven curriculum and our emphasis on experiential learning.

MRIS-51 has joined hands with HT to initiate our students into the world of coding through their Codeathon initiative. With a well-structured module and trained instructors, HT Codeathon offers an incredible opportunity to familiarise the students with the fundamentals of coding. We are sanguine that this initiative will help students sharpen their skills and prepare for a brighter future!

Alpana Baveja, Principal , Manav Rachna International School, Sector 51, Gurugram

To prepare for a new world of innovation and creativity, there are a growing number of learn-to-code organizations imparting computer science education. The hypothesis operates like something of an “if-then” statement, a mainstay of computer science: If coding is the language of tech, and tech is the future of work, then young people need to learn this language in order to succeed in their upcoming careers. In essence, HT Codeathon is a ticket into the party—being able to instruct computer will help enter technological world and, therefore, a path to upward mobility.

Kavita Singla , PRT computer, N. K. Bagrodia Public School, Rohini

Coding is increasingly being taught in high schools, and it has become a desirable skill even outside the tech industry. HT Codeathon provides an exposure to the fundamental skill of coding which has applications in diverse fields. Codeathon is promoting the new literacy of the present times and it helps kids in developing skills of problem solving, team work and analytical thinking. Learning coding at early ages promotes logical thinking and teaches children how to tackle complex problems by breaking them down into smaller problems which are easier to manage and solve.

Iqbal Kaur, ICT Teacher, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 51, Gurugram

The journey of learning something new is never easy and simple. I have even taken a few online courses to expand my knowledge and to learn programming further. One of those courses are HT Codeathon. I have learnt a lot through the course on developing games using python as a programming language. Coding has given me a new way to put my ideas into reality. I dream of creating something that can help lives.

Omisha Sharma , Class 9 A, N. K. Bagrodia Public School, Rohini